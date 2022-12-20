Parks Canada will pay Highlands East $1 a year during a two-year lease on a piece of Esson Creek shoreline.
Kim Roberts, the township’s junior planner, told council during its regular meeting that the lease began Dec. 14 and will end Dec. 13, 2024. It’s a means to enable Parks Canada to repair a dam on the creek.
Parks Canada is looking to reconstruct the Esson Dam, which is located on Esson Creek south of County Road 4, which is also known as the Essonville Line.
In order to reconstruct the dam, Parks Canada requires a boat launch to be located directly next to the dam site. This area is a municipally owned shoreline road allowance that has not been closed or otherwise conveyed to adjacent landowners.
“It’s simply an unopened municipal road allowance,” said Roberts.
The federal agency wants to enter into a two-year lease to permit the construction and use of a temporary launch there.
“They intend to return it (shoreline access point) to the same or better condition than it was found, when they’re completed their works,” Roberts said.
She appeared before town council because, to permit a lease on the public thoroughfare, a bylaw was needed to restrict public use of the road.
“This restriction does not close the road allowance but instead temporarily blocks it from public use to ensure the safety of the public and the security of the site for Parks Canada and their contractors,” Roberts said.
After the work has been completed and the lease has been expired, council may repeal the restriction bylaw, reopening the use of the unopened shore road allowance for passage by the public.
“It just goes back to being regular portion of shore road allowance,” Roberts said.
Entering into the lease assists the Crown in rehabilitating the Esson Dam, which in turn protects property and improves the integrity of the Trent Severn Waterway as a whole.
Water rates on the rise
The municipal water and sewer will increase by four per cent for residents as part of the 2023 municipal budget.
The residential water rate in 2023 will be $793.28 for an increase from 2022’s rate of $762.77
The residential sewer rate will be $498.74 in 2023. That’s also an increase over $479.56 in 2022.
A funding plan was developed for the Ward 1 water and sewer systems to ensure that the annual expenditures forecasted in the financial operating plan can be sustained over the study period.
The funding plan relies on operating revenues from the direct users of the drinking water systems.
Residential customers of the drinking water and sewer systems are currently not metered and are charged a flat rate. The Trillium Lakelands District School Board and the Royal Canadian Legion users are metered and billed according to the volume of water used. Together, they make up less than one per cent of the total user revenues.
The increase is to cover operating and capital expenditures associated with the drinking water and wastewater systems.
Sports club seeks grant
The Wilberforce Curling Club has decided to not pursue a Hydro One grant.
The club’s executive decided to step aside so another community organization can make an application to avail of the $25,000 funds.
Darrell McQuigge of the curling club instead asked town council that it support the organization’s efforts to secure other funding opportunities.
“There will be more coming up in the short period coming towards us in the new year,” he said.
As with past practice, the club and the municipality work in partnership. Grant applications are submitted by the town on behalf of the club.
McQuigge said the club is hoping to use funding to install a ceiling-mounted propane heater at the club’s rink.
“It will allow the existing equipment to function even better,” he said. “But the end goal is to take a little bit of that coolness out.”
Some people who frequent the curling facility have indicated they’ll stop participating because of the cold.
The club is trying to promote the growth in the club and the sport that’s been increasing over the last two years, McQuigge said.
“We’ve had an increase in membership of 70 per cent since COVID-19,” he said.
Jim Parrott lobbied council’s support to secure the Hydro One grant to complete work on the courts at the pickleball and tennis courts in Gooderham.
Council agreed to support the group’s efforts toward securing the grant.
“I don’t want to infer that the playing areas are not safe,” he said. “I just wanted to say that we can make them safer and upgrade as appropriate.”
He said their proposal for the $25,000 grant promotes safe play.
Some of the ways safety could be improved on the pickleball and tennis courts. The surfaces could be coloured to reduce the heat that’s absorbed by black asphalt. Traction could be improved and surface cracks minimized.
Errant balls will be prevented from entering adjacent playing areas through the use of court dividers to corral balls within court
Safe entry and exit for wheelchair players will be improved.
Parrott said that, given inflation’s effect on costs, the group won’t be able to do all the work they’d like to with $25,000.
The stripped-down scope of work will cost about $24,000, he said.
The deadline for submissions is January 31 with the funds awarded in February.
