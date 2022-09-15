Siksika Health Services has announced it has received a Palliative and End of Life Care (PEOLC) Community Capacity Building Grant Program grant from the Alberta government.
A total of 25 grants were released to successful applicant organizations. This wave of funding saw $11.3 million distributed between the 25 successful applicant projects.
The funding was dolled out as part of the province’s commitment to put $20 million towards palliative and end of life care initiatives.
Cheryl Sorensen, team leader for Siksika Health Care, said the grant is a huge boon for Siksika Health Services and allows them to further local services.
“I’m really excited, we really struggle to provide palliative services in the community in the past and it’s often meant that people have to leave the community to receive those services for end-of-life care,” said Sorensen. “This grant money will be used to strengthen and enhance the services that we are currently providing through home care and the elders lodge for palliative services on the nation.”
The new resources will enhance Siksika Health Services’ capacity to care for local palliative patients by allowing more people to receive care without leaving the nation.
Palliative care services are currently offered in the community by Siksika Homecare in partnership with the Siksika Elders Lodge, Rural Palliative Care Consult Service, and from Okotoks.
Previously, nation members were supported in their homes until adequate services could no longer be provided to the patient within the community, they would then have to be sent to hospice off nation for their final days.
“We’ve found that most of our clients wish to remain in the community for their final days, surrounded by their friends and family. Ideally, we try to honor their wishes, but sometimes it’s just not possible,” said Sorensen. “With this grant we’ll be able to develop, furnish and staff dedicated spaces for palliative care, which will allow community members to stay.”
The proposed spaces will be located close to the Siksika Health and Wellness Centre and will be available for patients and families to be supported and have easy access their services.
Siksika Health Services also plans to provide education sessions for community members who are interested in providing respire care for the families of palliative patients.
“Currently, we have a position posted for a palliative social worker to provide supports to the clients and the nursing staff,” added Sorensen.
The new Continuing Care Center will have dedicated rooms available to provide palliative care and nursing staff at the Siksika Elders Lodge will be included in local education sessions in order to develop and maintain the skills needed for when the service center opens.
Sorensen did not disclose the exact amount Siksika Health Services was specifically granted through the PEOLC Community Capacity Building Grant Program.