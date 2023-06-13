Several members of the Vie Taekwondo club in Markdale are going to get the opportunity to represent the local area on the world stage.
Six members of the club are competing in the Open World Taekwondo Championship being held in Rende, Italy from July 14 - 16.
This will be the first world championship tournament held since 2019, the past two years were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner/Head Instruction Michelle Taylor, who has attended two world championships in the past, will be one of the team members attending. She said many federations will be represented at the championships and 63 countries from around the world will be competing.
“I think they’re all hoping to bring home the gold,” Taylor said of her club members who will be competing in the championships.
Members of the club are registered as individuals for the world championships, but are actively working to compete on behalf of Canada in the team-oriented aspects of the competition.
Club members are actively raising funds to pay for the trips. The travel costs are very expensive and team members are required to have two sets of gear and different uniforms while at the tournament. Thus far, 12 different businesses have made donations to assist. Grey Highlands council recently approved a $250 sponsorship to assist after Vie club members made a presentation at a council meeting.
“The community is really coming together,” said Taylor.
Anybody interested in making a donation can contact the club at: vietaekwondo.com@gmail.com
Teenage club members Johnny Campbell, Lincoln Bryson and Dante Gagliardi are excited about the opportunity to represent Grey Highlands and Canada on the world stage.
“I’m looking forward to the experience,” said Bryson, who has been involved in the sport for nine years.
Campbell said the opportunity will be a great experience to learn and grow.
“Just going there and seeing how others from different counties fight will be great,” he said.
Gagliardi has set his sights high.
“I’m looking forward to winning,” he said.