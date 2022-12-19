The rehabilitation of Arthur Street in Gananoque will be among the projects benefiting from annual provincial infrastructure funding announced recently.
Gananoque is getting $851,054, and the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, $414,430, in provincial funding to help renew and rehabilitate local infrastructure.
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark made the announcement last week.
Shellee Fournier, chief administrative officer of Gananoque, said the waterfront community will be applying most of the funds to the rehabilitation of Arthur Street. This will be for one block nearest Stone Street. It will include water and wastewater upgrades as well as resurfacing.
Leeds and the Thousand Islands chief administrative officer Stephen Donachey, meanwhile, said the "financial assistance from OCIF will help the township complete needed capital projects."
At a special meeting held on Dec. 15, staff presented draft operating and capital budgets for 2023 to council. If approved by council, the capital requirements next year for road projects alone will be over $890,000.
This provincial funding, which came from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF), will serve as the financial assistance needed.
Eligible capital projects for the OCIF funding include road, bridge, water/wastewater and stormwater works.
In total, the Ontario government is providing $9,295,450 to help renew and rehabilitate local infrastructure in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.
"The allocations announced by the provincial government today will provide welcome and critical support to rural communities across Leeds and Grenville," said Clark in a statement.
"I am encouraged to see our government once more demonstrate its support for rural areas and recognize the importance of renewing and expanding the infrastructure that undergirds Ontario’s economic success."
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)