Sunday gun hunting is now allowed in West Lincoln, joining 187 other municipalities in the province.
“I think our world has evolved over the last ... generation, that things are seven days a week,” said Coun. Shelley Bradaric. “The exclusion of any activity on a particular day of the week being Sunday may have a base in and a Christian type of heritage.”
Council voted at the administration/finance/fire committee meeting on April 17 that Sunday hunting is permitted within the guidelines of the township’s regulation of the discharge of guns or other firearms bylaw.
Couns. Mike Rehner, Joann Chechalk and Terry Bell voted against the motion.
According to the staff report, all of the same regulations and rules for hunting will still apply.
“The only difference will be hunters that use firearms, not a longbow or crossbow, will also be allowed to hunt on a Sunday,” the report reads.
Coun. William Reilly said the decision was “long overdue. Our community is catching up in its modernization of many different things, not just in how the township operates, but just how our community is now getting a little bit more consistent with other neighbouring communities,” Reilly said.
Though hunters now have a green light to go hunting on Sundays, the township still has to advise the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to add West Lincoln to its list and map of southern Ontario municipalities that permit Sunday hunting.
The issue of Sunday gun hunting went to the council in 2009, and after discussing the pros and cons of the motion, it was not passed. Since then, other municipalities across the province have allowed Sunday gun hunting, including multiple municipalities in the Niagara region.