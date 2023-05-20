Hartland Community School students showcased their efforts in the arts during a well-attended open house on Thursday evening, May 18.
"This allows students to showcase what they've been working on all year," said art teacher Amanda Carr. "This is their night to shine."
She explained the arts open house is an annual tradition for the kindergarten-to-Grade 12 school, which includes art classes from Grades 3 to 12.
Displays throughout the school offered glimpses of students' creations and knowledge in several fields, including fine, graphic, culinary arts, music and drama.
Visitors wandered the halls and classrooms, taking in fine and graphic arts students' paintings and other creative efforts.
Grade 9 arts and graphic arts teacher Jane Porter welcomed visitors to her classroom, where students brought pop culture and iconic Canadian painters to life through live shows and 3D images.
The displays ranged from students in costume portraying images of acclaimed painters, including Maud Lewis, Brandy Saturley and Andy Everson, or pop culture and motion picture icons like the Suicide Squad and Stepbrothers.
Culinary Arts students, John McNally, Geordon Sparkes and Ashten Zehr, offered a selection of sweet treats which disappeared quickly. They said the choice of sweets included cranberry and marble cheesecakes, vanilla frosting cupcakes, rainbow-sprinkled sugar and jellied-filled cookies. The students agreed the marble cheesecake appeared the most popular.
Music and drama students took the stage for solo, group and band performances between 7 and 8 p.m. to display their musical talents. The show began with the drama club singing "Be Our Guest."
The drama students will return to the spotlight on May 26 when they present the classic Beauty and the Beast.
Carr said 39 students are involved in the school drama club.