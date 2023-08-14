SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - During the last council meeting on July 12, the Southwest Middlesex council received two residents of Trillium Driven, who represented the interests of different residents of that area. John Kish and Barry Westholm expressed the Trillium Drive resident’s wishes for major improvements in that area for more than two decades. They presented the need to meet the long-standing goal of hard-topping Trillium Drive. Furthermore, in their presentation, both residents highlighted the importance of this road for the community, as well as their hope that the municipality will carry out the appropriate work and changes by spring 2024.
As we all know, Trillium Drive is located in the township of Mosa, which since 2001 merged with the townships of Ekfrid and the Villages of Glencoe and Wardsville to form Southwest Middlesex. Since that date, suitable roads for this type of paving have been identified through studies and Trillium Drive emerged as one of the main candidates. This, of course, without forgetting the historical value that Trillium Drive has.
Mr. Kish, who has been a resident of the area since 1982, mentioned that the importance of Trillium Drive extends beyond its use as a transportation route, because it is also a treasured symbol for residents, nature enthusiasts, researchers, historians, horse riding clubs, and many others. Besides, Mr. Westholm mentioned that there is a petition signed by all the residents of Trillium Drive, made up of around 14 houses, reinforcing their desire for the road to be paved.
After a lively discussion among the council members, the presentation was only received as information for future conversations and decisions that are needed at Trillium Drive. Hopefully soon some measures will be evaluated to achieve changes for that community.