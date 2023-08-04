Next Wednesday, all three municipalities in Niagara West will be coming together.
On Aug. 9, Lincoln, West Lincoln and Grimsby town councils will be meeting at the West Niagara Agricultural Centre & Fairgrounds for a special meeting.
The agenda for the meeting is planned to run from 5 to 8 p.m., but other than that, the agenda doesn’t provide much information.
Beyond the land acknowledgement, it appears that much of the discussion will happen in a closed session.
Titled “Governance Matters in Niagara West,” the closed session item says it is being held in compliance with the municipal act because it has “the purpose of educating or training the members.”
In an email to Niagara this Week, Lincoln CAO Michael Kirkopolous confirmed he would characterize the meeting “as a learning and education session.”
He said they have lots of items to discuss and an agenda is being prepared.
Following the meeting, Kirkopolous said they will be sending out a joint media release.
It is believed this is the first time the three municipalities are coming together for a meeting like this.