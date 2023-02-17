HURON COUNTY – Huron County council held a special council session on Feb. 8 to review and consider the 2023 draft budget, working together to discuss where cuts could be made to reduce the proposed levy increase of $5,733,057, or 12.46 per cent.
Councillors reviewed several reports and looked deeper at many areas where they could postpone, defer or eliminate costs in 2023. Their goal is to remove $1 million from the budget.
Treasurer Michael Blumhagen outlined some of the long-term impacts of senior government funding cuts on county services, including the Social Services Relief, The Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT), and the nurse practitioner program.
The county has utilized the Social Services Relief Fund for emergency shelter and housing stability supports. However, this funding has ended and averaged $900,000 annually through COVID.
The programs are funded until Oct. 31. Shelter costs for November and December 2023 will be levy based.
The MCRRT and the nurse practitioner program have previously been 100 per cent covered by the Social Services Relief Fund; however, with the end of this funding, these positions will not be able to be funded unless either external funding is renewed or they are levy based. The MCRRT funding expires in April 2023, and the nurse practitioner funding expires in June 2024. Neither of these programs have been identified in the 2023 budget. The MCRRT position is $140,00 per year. The loss of these valuable preventative services is a strong concern.
Homelessness program supports rely heavily on provincial funding, and there is no guarantee of ongoing support to provide the support needed.
The Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund was previously an important unrestricted funding source for the County. In 2008, funding provided to Huron County was $5.7 million. For 2023, funding has been slowly reduced to $767,200 and is being phased out for the county. As a result, Huron County is no longer eligible for the core grant components. This loss in funding had to be supplemented by the levy. Once phased out, the impact will be a 1.67 per cent levy increase.
Within the Homes for the Aged, over time, county levy requirements are increasing at a greater rate than the base provincial per diems. For example, base funding has increased by 1.65 per cent per year over the last two years, while union contracts have been arbitrated at higher rates; SEIU, for example, was 1.875 per cent, just for wages alone. Therefore, county levy requirements to support the homes continue to grow. Over the last five years, the estimated levy required to support the Homes had increased by $1.1 million.
During a discussion about this reduction in funding, most councillors refused to put these items on the chopping block, citing the importance of continuing to help the less fortunate and commenting on the past council’s wishes to provide the services needed.
Warden Glen McNeil said that the Ontario Wardens Caucus spoke about this at the recent ROMA conference.
“Our government realizes the importance of this program and the funding of it,” said McNeil.
One area recognized as an unnecessary asset is the waste management reserve funds, which have a current balance of $500,000. Staff recommended that those funds be used to supplement capital reserves funding as the county is not responsible for waste management; therefore, no reserve funds must be maintained for this function.
Other items presented to council in separate reports covered occupancy impacts at the homes for the aged, small-scale on-farm business tax subclass, reserves, capital, and debt analysis, 2023 draft budget – service enhancements, and a recruitment and retention overview.
Staff requested direction from council regarding which items on the draft budget to investigate for possible reductions, which led to a lengthy discussion covering things like the Blyth intersection work, the Wingham Patrol Yard project, the Gibbons Street housing project in Goderich, and the proposed bike lanes for migrant workers on County Road 83.
“We’re looking for targets, and we’re looking for specific focus areas from council,” CAO Meagan Wark said. “Once we have that feedback, then we would bring the scenarios back at our next council meeting for council’s consideration.”
Huron County council will hold an additional budget meeting in early March to review the upcoming reports from staff, hold a further debate and make some decisions.