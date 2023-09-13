The Town of Milton has embarked on an inspiring collaboration with ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development and iCan Shine, a non-profit organization, to champion inclusive cycling opportunities for children with disabilities via the iCan Bike program.
iCan Shine's mission is to collaborate with local organizations and organize five-day camps in various communities. In a heartwarming display of community support, over 35 children aged eight and above participated in this transformative program, which took place at the John Tonelli Sports Centre in Milton.
The iCan Bike program is designed to empower children with disabilities to achieve the remarkable milestone of cycling independently on a traditional two-wheel bicycle, thanks to specially adapted equipment tailored to their unique needs.
Steve Palmer, Director of Recreation & Culture for the Town of Milton, expressed the town's unwavering commitment to providing a diverse range of recreation programs that cater to individuals of all abilities, including inclusive and adaptive initiatives designed to benefit community members of all ages.
Palmer remarked, "We are committed to providing a variety of recreation programs for all abilities, this includes inclusive and adaptive programs for all ages. We are looking forward to fostering these partnerships and continuing to offer these types of programs to our Milton community."