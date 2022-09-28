Seniors in the Powassan and Almaguin region have a new level of care following the grand opening Wednesday of the Trout Creek Senior Living home.
The 49-bed home sits in the same building the former Lady Isabelle Nursing Home did before the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care shut it down in 2017 over compliance issues.
After sitting empty for a time, Toronto-based Dynamic Health Management bought the building and renovated the interior for under $5 million, turning the 66-bed nursing facility into the 49-bed home it is today.
Belisha Ke, Dynamic's Chief Operating Officer, says the renovations included transforming the Lady Isabelle four-bed rooms into more spacious two-bed rooms and several private rooms.
Ke says where Lady Isabelle was a nursing home, Trout Creek Senior Living is a Transition Care Home and is also geared toward low-income seniors.
Depending on the type of room residents chose, the monthly cost ranges from $2,150 to $2,550 and Ke adds this “will be cheaper than a retirement home.”
Ke says that includes home-cooked meals, housekeeping and laundry services.
She adds Dynamic Health Management will also add nutrition care at no extra cost.
Ke says Trout Creek Senior Living will begin accepting residents after the Thanksgiving weekend and the goal is to admit three residents a week until all 49 beds are occupied.
There will be no shortage of activities for the residents.
Ke says there will always be plenty to do including playing bingo and cards plus cooking sessions.
She says the goal is for the residents to treat Trout Creek Senior Living as their home.
The home is operated 24 hours a day and at any one time it will have 11 to 13 employees on duty including housekeeping, dietary, laundry and maintenance workers plus the care-team members.
Ke expects the number of employees to grow to 30 to 35.
However, that's just the beginning and the employee count will jump dramatically. Ke says Dynamic Health Management hopes to break ground next spring across from Trout Creek Senior Living to build a new 96-bed long term care home.
Although Dynamic Health Management used its own money on the existing building, Ke has applied to the provincial government for funding to help build the 96-bed nursing home.
When addressing the gathering that attended the opening, Ke spoke passionately and said Dynamic Health Management will care for seniors.
She noted that at the end of each day we all have homes to go to.
Ke said for seniors the Trout Creek Senior Living building won't be a facility but rather it's their home and they will be safe and well looked after plus it will be a nice place for family members to visit loved ones.
“It's about human life and senior care,” Ke said.
Paul Heinrich, president and CEO of the North Bay Regional Health Centre, also spoke at the Trout Creek Senior Living opening and told the crowd of onlookers he was very excited about the project.
Heinrich noted that when Lady Isabelle closed, it put pressure on the North Bay hospital because with no other place to go, that's where some of the nursing home residents ended up.
Heinrich said this created a situation where hospital beds were not used “appropriately” adding it wasn't “a good system.”
Henirich said with Trout Creek Senior Living ready to start accepting residents “it takes some pressure off our acute beds.”
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.