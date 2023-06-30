Evacuation hosting responsibility for residents of Fort Albany has shifted to Kapuskasing.
Last week, the remote community was evacuated due to a nearby forest fire.
Things shifted in the delivery of services over the weekend, and Kapuskasing’s CAO Guylain Baril said that the long-time partnership between their community and leadership from Fort Albany has resumed at the request of Chief Elizabeth Kataquapit.
“To change hands in the middle of an evacuation, regardless of who it is that was involved or is getting involved, there is some chaos,” said Baril. “We are trying to make it as seamless as possible for the evacuees.”
While Missanabie Cree First Nation's ISN Maskwa had been co-ordinating the efforts during the initial evacuation, that role has changed over to the town.
“We’re willing to play a role in the town of Kap, or Val Rita, or anywhere in the province where they can be received,” said Joe Tom Sayers, the general manager at Missanabie Cree Business Corporation.
On Friday, June 23, the Town of Kapuskasing issued a press release saying that they had been pushed out of the evacuation planning process.
On Monday, June 26 Missanabie Cree First Nation Chief Jason Gauthier responded with a news release claiming the town would not work with them and clarifying what ISN Maskwa is and what their goals are.
Sayers said the company reached out to the city to come to an agreement.
“We have attempted to engage with the town since last fall,” said Sayers. “We weren’t successful in coming to terms with the town.”
This lack of communication came to a head when a plane carrying people from Fort Albany First Nation was stuck on the tarmac at the Kapuskasing airport, unable to disembark, said Sayers.
Sayers said they offered to put their staff in place to assist those who needed it to disembark safely.
“We asked if we could have our folks meet them on the tarmac, so we can ensure they get safely on the bus on the tarmac,” said Sayers. “They said no, you don’t have the training, we won’t allow that.”
Baril said that the town offered help.
“Airside assistance is not a service our airport offers,” he said. “Usually the airlines provide that service, but during evacuations, the town of Kap has staff that they deploy because we’re getting larger airplanes that require that assistance.”
Baril said that service was not something they were willing to offer.
“This was essentially the only role we were going to play and it was decided by council that if that was the only value that the ISC sees Kapuskasing playing, then we’re not interested in that,” he said.
The plane was eventually rerouted to Cochrane where the passengers got off the plane and boarded a bus to go back to Kapuskasing.
Sayers said that the focus should not be on the politics behind who does what in these situations.
“We don’t have a reliable partner in the town of Kap,” said Sayers.
He said that they’ve built partnerships with service providers in Kapuskasing, including the friendship centre.
ISN Maskwa has been working with Indigenous Services Canada and First Nations across the province in emergency situations since 2021.
It also provides securities, policing and emergency services training to First Nations across the province.
ISC spokesperson Randy Legault-Rankin said that their work with ISN Maskwa filled a gap many First Nations saw in the services ISC was providing.
"For many years, Ontario First Nations that have been asking for an Indigenous-led approach to emergency management," said Legault-Rankin. "As part of our approach to reconciliation and supporting a true nation-to-nation relationship between First Nations and the Government of Canada ISC is transferring service delivery to First Nations and Indigenous organizations is a key part of our mandate."
Sayers said that ISN Maskwa is filling that gap.
“We really believe in First Nations helping First Nations,” said Sayers. “We provide an alternative to First Nations with a First Nations workforce.”
The company has partnerships with many host cities and is in the process of building an 800-person capacity shelter on their reserve lands, which is planned to open in 2024.
“Our priority is the safety of the community of Fort Albany, and we respect the chief’s decision,” said Sayers. “She’s obviously trying to help her community in a time of crisis.”
Baril said the focus is on the evacuees and the Town of Kapuskasing will put their energy into this situation.
“The focus is really on making sure the evacuees have what they need,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, I”m sure the First Nation is feeling the divide, but we’ll try to minimize that as best we can.”
ISC said that as of 4:30 pm on Thursday, 380 people from Fort Albany First Nation have been evacuated to Kapuskasing, and 100 have been sent to Timmins.
The fire — Cochrane 11 —that pushed residents from their homes is now being held, says Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES). It's estimated to be 805 hectares in size and FireRanger crews are making good progress to suppress it.
TimminsToday has reached out to Fort Albany First Nation leadership about these issues did not receive a response by the the time of publication.