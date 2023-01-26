The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake began issuing inflation benefit cheques to those on social assistance last Friday, MCK Executive Operations Officer Alan John Rice said.
Benefit cheques will be $200 for single people, while each dependent will increase the benefit by $100, Rice said.
“It’s just a way for us to help with expenses for those who might be struggling with the rising cost of living and inflation,” said Rice, adding the inflation benefits will likely be ongoing throughout the winter.
The funding comes from the federal government through Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Rice said.
The total amount to be disbursed hasn’t yet been confirmed, Rice said, because the schedule for benefits payments haven’t yet been confirmed.
“We can only disclose the amount when we know what the disbursement schedule is going to be, and we’re working on that,” he said.
Rice said the MCK is eyeing dates sometime next month “and it could be even sooner.”
Rice added that people who have concerns or need more information about the benefits, they should definitely reach out sooner rather than later.
“If anyone has questions about what they should be getting, they should definitely reach out to the Client Based Services office,” he said.
Client Based Services can be reached at 450-638-0500.