As summer draws to a close and the kids return to school, it's time to start getting excited for the upcoming hockey season! Fortunately, Swan Hills is home to a thriving youth hockey program, Swan Hills Fun Hockey (SHFH), and they're gearing up for a thrilling 2023 season.
SHFH welcomes children and youth aged 4 to 16, providing a fantastic opportunity for kids of all skill levels. Whether your child is just starting to skate or has been playing for years, SHFH can help them develop their skills while having an incredible time.
SHFH is affiliated with FunTeam Alberta, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting community-based sports programs for children, youth, and adults. FunTeam Alberta, established in 1990, was born out of the realization that there was a need for more affordable community sports opportunities that prioritize the enjoyment of the game.
As a member of FunTeam Alberta, SHFH maintains a less competitive atmosphere compared to other organizations. They emphasize promoting fair play, fostering social and physical skills, teamwork, and ensuring equal participation opportunities, regardless of skill level.
In addition to being less expensive than Minor Hockey, SHFH also requires less of a time commitment. Practices are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings, with 2 to 3 games per month. Hockey games will be scheduled on Saturdays but not during holidays. Travel for games and tournaments will be kept within a two-hour driving radius.
SHFH will have two teams on the ice this year: a Littles team for ages 4 to 8 and a Middles team for those aged 9 to 14.
Registration for SHFH is $200 per child or youth for the season to cover ice rentals and tournaments. Sponsorship from local companies is available for families that need assistance with the registration fees on a confidential basis.
Parents interested in enrolling their children or youth are encouraged to contact Jen Stenberg at (780) 333-1576 or Nina Samms at (780) 303-0042.
A parent meeting and hockey swap will be held at the arena on September 26 at 6:30 PM. Please consider joining the SHFH board, as they are in need of more members. Remember that activities like Fun Hockey are organized and driven entirely by volunteers. Without enough people pitching in to keep things running, the community could lose out on the excellent opportunities SHFH offers for recreation, exercise, and personal development. Interested individuals will require a criminal record check and can contact Jen Stenberg at the phone number listed above.
Join Swan Hills Fun Hockey today and be a part of a vibrant and inclusive youth hockey community that values fun, skill development, and teamwork above all else!