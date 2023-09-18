The Class of 1963 from the Western Ontario Agriculture School recently returned to town for their 60th reunion.
An astonishing 41 of the 50 surviving West Ags from the Class of ‘63 got together at Yeck’s Station 11 on Aug. 22 for their milestone reunion.
“We had five or six who hadn’t been to the school since they graduated,” said Brent Penny, who orchestrated the reunion from his home in Norwich.
“We get together every five years, but there were a few we hadn’t seen in 60 years ... they changed a bit,” said Pete Eberle with a laugh.
Eberle, who lives on Talbot Trail, and Terry Greaves were the only two of the Class of ‘63 who still live in the Ridgetown area, while another seven reside elsewhere in Chatham-Kent.
Eberle’s wife, Mary, assisted Penny in contacting some of the class members and set up the meal at Yeck’s.
“It was nice to have such a high percentage from that class make it back,” Eberle said of the 41 attendees.
There were 76 graduates in the Class of ‘63, as 26 have passed, and only nine classmates did not attend the reunion.
“There were some who couldn’t come and three we just couldn’t find,” said Penny, as it took five months to track everyone down.
“We made up name cards with everyone’s graduation picture because you recognize that face better than how you see them now,” he said.
The Class of ‘63 has gotten together every five years since graduation as the college used to contact former students for all reunions.
But in recent years, it has been the former students themselves who make arrangements and connections for reunions.
The Class of ‘63 last got together in 2018, and Penny said about 20 attended.
“This was our best turnout ever,” he said of the August reunion.
With spouses, the total attendance was 75.
The age range was 79 to 89, as Lourens Kodde of Gratton was the oldest returnee. Hugh Kennedy of Alberta travelled the furthest to attend.
Two staff members from 1963 also attended – assistant dean Bill Buchanan of Tilbury and teacher Ken Stevenson of Chatham.
The reunion was informal as everyone enjoyed a meal and the chance to reminisce and catch up on old times.
After all the work that went into tracking everyone down for the 60th reunion, it should be easier to organize the 65th reunion for the Class of ‘63 in 2028.