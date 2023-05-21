Four years ago, a seacan was delivered in the town of Wakaw and a new pair of entrepreneurs opened the doors of their new business, SheCan Boutique. Dubbed the girls of summer, Rhonda and Karen are excited to welcome everyone as they begin their fifth summer operating in Wakaw. Over the past four seasons, customers have become friends and the girls can’t wait to show off what they have been able to source and bring in this year. Along with the ever-popular Tribal golf and activewear, Charlie B, DKR, and Orange, they will also have some new lines such as Parkhurst, Escape, GG Jeans, Z Supply, and New Look.
Guenette Bautz of Back Roads Ranch joined the “Dynamic Duo” in September 2022 as they transitioned to become the “Triumphant Trio” and with that they opened SheCan Boutique Too located at Back Roads Ranch at Middle Lake, SK featuring SheCan’s first-ever fall and winter line. Boutique Too operates from the end of August through until May when Rhonda and Karen return and throw open the doors of the original boutique located in the 100 block of First Street South in Wakaw, at which time Boutique Too pushes pause. Preparing for the Grand Re-opening this year, Karen shared, went absolutely seamlessly. The old adage that ‘many hands make for light work’ held true as Rhonda, Karen, and Geunette dove into the treasure trove carefully sealed in boxes awaiting the opportunity to take up residence on the shelves of the boutique. It is important for shoppers to understand that although there are now two boutique sites, each site has its seasons and there is not any overlap. The Wakaw boutique remains as the site for everything summer, while Boutique Too dedicates itself to fall and winter.
The hours of operation for SheCan Boutique Wakaw remain the same as last year. The Grand Re-opening happens Saturday, May 27 at 10 am and will get into their regular hours the following Thursday, June 1. Throughout the summer, the doors of She Can open at noon Thursdays and Fridays and close at 4:00, and then open again Saturday mornings at 10:00. So when you’re in town for the Farmer’s Market, swing over to the SheCan seacan, say hello to the ladies and check out this year’s merchandise. Now that the Dynamic Duo have become the Triumphant Trio, shoppers can expect to see all the gals alternating over the summer so that everyone gets a chance to enjoy some summer weekends while still serving their loyal customers.