There was a public notice on the Limerick Township website informing residents of an upcoming road closure on Old Hastings Road, south of Hwy 620, closer to Ormsby, on Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Public Works Superintendent Greg Maxwell comments on this road closure.
The closure of Old Hastings Road on Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is for a culvert replacement, according to the public notice. Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, says they wanted to give everyone ample notice of the closure so that residents can plan out their travel route accordingly.
Maxwell confirms to The Bancroft Times that it was just a standard road closure for this culvert replacement.
“The only reason I am closing it for six hours is it is a bigger culvert and it is a deeper excavation than the normal culverts we do on our roads.”