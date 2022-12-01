In 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed himself to implementing all 94 Calls to Action, however implementation and progress has been slow.
The federal, provincial and regional governments all have a responsibility. University of Manitoba Prof. Niigaan Sinclair, son of the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, believes the provincial governments are the real problem in terms of the implementation of the Calls to Action.
Sinclair suggests provinces are ambivalent and lag behind the federal government when it comes to holding up their end of efforts.
Advocates acknowledge slow progress is being made, as there are several areas where the Calls to Action intersect multiple jurisdictions.
Regional and municipal governments can do their part to implement the Calls to Action that pertain to their responsibility.
WHAT ARE THE CATEGORIES OF THE CALLS TO ACTION?
• Children. Language and Culture. Health/Youth and Education. Justice and the legal system. History and commemoration. Reconciliation.
WHAT CALLS TO ACTION HAVE BEEN COMPLETED?
• The federal government reports 17 completed, however watchdogs say the number is 13.
There are three independent organizations tracking the progress and completion of the Calls to Action. These include CBC News, Yellowhead Institute, and a federally registered non-profit dedicated to monitoring on issues related to Indigenous people. Beyond 94 is a CBC News website set up in March 2018 to monitor the progress and completion of the 94 Calls to Action. CBC uses four interactive categories: not started; in progress — proposed; in progress — projects underway; and completed.
The Calls to Action are complex in nature and many contain subcategories. The Beyond 94 website presents the Calls to Action individually, in an easy to navigate format.
Joyce Jonathan Crone is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter based in Muskoka. She is Mohawk, born on the Six Nations Reserve. A retired teacher, she now makes Huntsville her home. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.