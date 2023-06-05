Kuujjuaq is organizing Pride celebrations over two days next week that will be highlighted by a parade on Tuesday.
Pride is “about being yourself, it’s to be prideful, to say ‘We are here,’” youth organizers say in a video promoting the event.
On the docket for the two-day celebration are panelists, concerts and on-the-land activities all leading up to the Pride parade on June 6.
“We are very attentive to the needs in the communities and to try to find ways in which we can support them,” said Diane Labelle, a panelist and director of the First Nations Regional Adult Education Centre in Kahnawake, near Montreal.
She started her teaching career in Nunavik nearly 30 years ago and has worked in Tasiujaq, Kuujjuaq and Kuujjuaraapik.
Labelle will host the panel discussion on the impacts of colonization on First Nations and Inuit gender and sexuality. She said colonization is why exclusion grew among Indigenous communities.
“It caused such intense fear of speaking out, of being visible, and not just in terms of gender and sexuality,” she said.
To her, Pride events are the first step to creating more inclusive communities.
As LGBTQ+ people get more local support and acceptance, the hope is they won’t feel they need to leave for larger, southern urban areas to feel comfortable being themselves.
“We’re not here to convince you of anything,” Labelle said.
“We want to say simply, come and listen with an open mind, take it into consideration and give yourself time to reflect upon it.”
She said she’s looking forward to her trip to Kuujjuaq and opening a dialogue with people in the community.
Kuujjuaq’s Pride event begins June 5 with a focus group on sexual and gender diversity and ends with the parade Tuesday at 5 p.m. More information is on the Kuujjuaq Pride Week page on Facebook.