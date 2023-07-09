The Halton Police have appealed to the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery of an eyeglass store in Milton that occurred on June 22, 2023, at the 'All Eyes on Me' store at Derry Road.
According to witnesses, a male suspect entered the store and approached a glass counter housing a collection of coveted Cartier sunglasses. Without hesitation, the suspect began smashing the glass display, grabbing multiple pairs of high-end sunglasses before escaping.
The suspect, described as a middle-aged white male, managed to carry out the theft without causing any physical harm to store employees or customers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.