BROCKTON – Brockton is several steps closer to having a new arena to replace the current one, following a series of decisions made during the June 20 council meeting in Cargill.
Council voted to set aside land in East Ridge for a future municipal complex. Council also voted to bring forward terms of reference for a project management committee to plan municipal facilities including a new arena, and to start a fundraising campaign for a new arena.
The possibility of a new arena has been discussed by council at various times for the past decade. Although the current arena is in reasonable shape, the time when a major reconstruction or replacement project will be needed draws ever closer. The facility’s 50th anniversary was celebrated in 2022.
Deputy Mayor James Lang made a notice of motion regarding the arena; the motion was seconded by Coun. Kym Hutcheon.
The key parts of the motion were creating a separate committee to assist with “planning for a new municipal facility, such as an arena,” and initiating a fundraising campaign for a new municipal arena.
Lang told council the creation of the project management committee “comes from the parks and recreation committee.”
He noted how the municipality has to be prepared “so we’re ready if shovel-ready funds become available.” This statement was in reference to the fact that government funding usually comes with a tight timeline, leaving little time for preparing studies, approving designs and getting the community on board.
Said Hutcheon, “It’s time we got the ball rolling. We won’t get anywhere unless we have a committee.”
Coun. Carl Kuhnke took it a step farther by saying, “No one’s going to look at giving us a nickel unless a committee is in place, and fundraising is in place.”
Coun. Mitch Clark agreed, saying, “The committee puts us on the right track. This is a good start.”
Council looked to Clerk Fiona Hamilton to provide some clarification on the motion. She noted the fundraising is very specific (for the new arena) but said the committee could be valuable for other projects, such as the building for the soccer fields.
The motion carried.
The second round of discussion was on a location for a new arena.
Lang commented that the overview and recommendation prepared by the administration department was “a great report.” He noted that East Ridge has “a lot of recreation, a lot of residential,” and the potential for commercial development.
Hutcheon said, “We put many hours, a lot of money and a lot of planning into that location.” She added that there would be no funding available for a facility built on flood plain land to replace the current arena in the same downtown location.
Kuhnke agreed with both of them, saying an arena in East Ridge would be “surrounded by people who live close enough to walk to it to use it.” He made reference to the large long-term care facility that’s planned for the immediate area.
Coun. Tim Elphick said he’s “been hesitant” about the location, saying, “We haven’t determined what we’re going to construct.” He did comment on the need to “go back to the community” with the matter. A location is needed so the municipality can proceed with grant applications, when the opportunity arises. He supports option three – “future location to be decided,” which could result in a more visible location.
Along with the majority of council, Coun. Greg McLean spoke in favour of option one – East Ridge. He added, “I don’t want a big chunk of vacant land there 20 years down the road.”
Clark took a more measured approach, saying there were pros and cons to both option one – East Ridge – and option two – the current arena location. However, option two means no grant opportunities. He added, “We need grant funding… and we need a lot of grant funding.”
Hutcheon reminded council that if decisions had been made “12-14 years ago, when we first started talking about it,” a grant opportunity would not have been missed.
Mayor Chris Peabody commented on the residential growth in the area, saying that by the end of August, there’ll be a five-storey apartment building.
“There’s going to be 2,000 people there,” he said.
He also commented that a contact made in France this spring had described East Ridge Business Park as “one of the most progressive… they were extremely interested.”
The motion in favour of option one – setting aside land in East Ridge – carried.