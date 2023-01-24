HAVELOCK — Havelock’s Fire & Ice Festival — a winter family-friendly celebration of art, culture and sports — is returning to the Havelock Community Centre on Feb. 11, featuring special guest Brigette Lacquette, who, in 2018, became the first First Nations woman to play for Canada’s national women’s hockey team.
The festival is returning after the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellations, thanks to a collaborative effort between HBM Proud and the Havelock and District Chamber of Commerce.
The festival will feature a lineup of mostly outdoor activities centred around the HBM Proud Community Rink.
The public outdoor rink was created in 2018 by a group of friends who went on to establish HBM Proud. The inaugural Fire & Ice Festival took place in 2019. It returned in 2020 before being cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic.
“This year specifically highlights inclusion and diversity. It bridges arts and culture with winter sports and brings the community together through fun activities,” HBM Proud festival co-ordinator and Havelock and District Chamber of Commerce member David Sharpe told The Examiner.
HBM Proud’s committee consists of 14 members. About 40 volunteers help organize the festival.
While the festival’s activities are set to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the kickoff day Feb. 11, the idea is to showcase what Havelock has to offer for the entire month of February.
The outdoor rink will host daily outdoor skating, weather permitting, throughout the season for 30 days following the festival, with fireside events on weekends.
“Our objective is to promote the HBM Proud Community Outdoor Rink together for 30 days following the festival, creating a shoulder season tourism anchor for our area,” Sharpe said.
In previous years, the Fire & Ice festival featured former NHL stars Wendel Clark and Doug Gilmour as special guests.
“This year, Lacquette, Olympic champion and hockey celebrity, will be participating in festivities, the Friday evening before the festival (TBD), as well as opening the festival at 11 a.m.,” continued Sharpe.
“Our committee decided it would be really great to show some diversity and inclusion in our festival and we thought having (Lacquette) would really lend itself to that,” Sharpe said.
The festival’s opening ceremony, led by Lacquette, will be followed by a fire arts performance — a choreographed display of dance, music and fire, along with an ice carving competition. Six carvers will craft their own creations using three blocks of ice. A carver will be awarded a people’s choice award.
A petting farm, organized by CritterVisits.ca will take place, along with rinkside marshmallow toasting. Outside, a variety of food vendors will also be on site, and inside, hot dogs and cornbread will be served.
Attendees will be able to take to the outdoor rink for public skating throughout the day. A lantern walk will take place at dusk along a woodland path beside the community centre.
A children’s movie screening with hot chocolate served will be held at The Havelock Centre, the nearby community centre at 30 George St. E.
Inside, the HBM chili fundraiser will take place. The money raised will go to the operational costs for next year’s Fire & Ice festival.
Aside from Lacquette’s speaking event on Feb. 10 and the on-site food vendors, the festival is free to attend, but donations are welcome.
“It’s important for us to keep the festival barrier-free,” Sharpe said. “So there’s no cost for admittance.”
Sharpe said he hopes the festival will bring back a sense of “normalcy” following the pandemic.
“It’s been a tough few years and I think people are excited to just get back and people able to attend events in the community.”
The festival’s kickoff day on Feb. 11 will close with a fireworks display.
A full schedule of events will be released on Friday on HBM Proud’s Facebook page.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.