Thunder Bay, Ont. — Last December, Erika Maki closed A Spa For You/Esthetic Academy, after 20 years in business. Rather than rebuilding after the COVID-19 pandemic, she chose to join her husband Ed in retirement. The last of Maki’s students completed lessons in her esthetic academy this past April and Maki was left with a surplus of clinical equipment. After returning from a summer in Europe, Maki decided that the equipment should be repurposed and sent to another esthetics school. “I was making contacts with people in Serbia, Bali and other different countries but then I thought I could help the Medical Equipment Modernization Opportunity (MEMO) charitable organization,” she said. MEMO collects redundant hospital equipment and supplies, and transports and distributes it to health-care facilities around the world. “I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to donate to this remarkable organization,” Maki said. “It was a decision I made with great conviction, knowing that my esthetic equipment would contribute to finding meaningful purposes beyond its original intention. We gave them esthetic beds and operator chairs, and it’s truly heartwarming to see that they’ll be repurposed in doctor’s clinics for examination beds. “The operator chairs are now going to be docked (in clinics) assisting doctors and nurses at their desks.” Among the donations are manicure trolleys that will be repurposed for medical trolleys and adapted for a doctor’s office. Maki also provided bowls that will be used to hold food for orphans in various orphanages. “It is a testament that the far-reaching impact of this donation is not only contributing to the health-care settings but also addressing the basic needs of those less fortunate,” she said, adding that 50 pairs of flip-flop footwear will also be sent. “Something as simple as providing footwear can make a significant difference in the lives of these children.” Maki emphasized the commitment by MEMO to maximize the utility of each item, ensuring that nothing is going to waste. Her retirement will include relaxation, but not too much. The esthetician and instructor plans to do some consulting and co-ordination of international workshops. “We’re starting in Europe with a focus on culinary and spa because that’s where we have a house,” she said. “I won’t be doing any teaching. It will be 100-per cent co-ordination.
Esthetic equipment donated for use in medical settings
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Okanagan Lake Beach cleared for swimmers
- Travel ban in Okanagan disrupting tourism
- BC Housing is relocating people to Penticton
- State of emergency results in Ironman cancellation
- Plan finally set for Skaha Hills intersection
- City feels burn on air quality, tourism
- Penticton High School opened in 1911
- Chamber urging residents to replace IRONMAN effect
- Letters to the Editor (7): Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- NWT evacuee takes refuge in... West Kelowna
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Spanish soccer president spurns calls to resign after kissing player on lips at Women's World Cup
- Calgary man facing terrorism charges related to TikTok video hires new lawyer
- First Nations 'shutting down' B.C.'s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month
- Amber Alert not delivered across province due to software update: OPP
- Canada Post loses more than $250 million in second quarter
- One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot