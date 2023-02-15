GUYSBOROUGH – The Community Foundation of Nova Scotia (CFNS) announced last week it was providing $320,000 to 12 Nova Scotia organizations supporting women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse individuals in advancing gender equality and systemic change. The funding is part of Communities for Gender Equality, a five-year partnership with Community Foundations of Canada and the Equality Fund, with support from the federal government.
One of the organizations receiving funding is the Guysborough County Adult Learning Association (GALA), which received $10,240 for its upcoming Family Literacy Inclusion Project.
The Journal spoke with GALA Coordinator Natalie Brenson about the project last week.
Through the Family Literacy Inclusion Kit, Brenson said, “We’re hoping to connect parents and care providers with GALA and multiple community service providers that will increase recognition of the importance of family literacy, gender equality and social inclusion.
“We are starting from age six months up to age 12. In each bag there will be books that are all around inclusivity for those age groups…around LGBTQ, around gender equity roles,” Brenson added.
The kits include books with titles such as: Rosa Loves Cars; Mommy, Momma and Me; Daddy, Daddy and Me – as well as games and colouring pages developed by GALA promoting inclusion and gender equity.
“There’s also an instruction list in there that helps parents engage in each activity and how to get them started in a meaningful conversation… It’s giving them an opportunity to listen to their own values and their own understanding of what inclusivity is and what gender equality is…We still have a lot of parents who are, ‘Pink is girls and blue is boys.’ We’re trying to create a discussion that takes away those gender assigned roles,” said Brenson.
The goal of the project is to provide literacy materials that represent gender equality, culture, community, and environment, said Brenson, adding, “We’re hoping to reach a minimum of 30 families…We’ve already gotten a couple of people who have heard about what we’re doing and have put their name on the list [of participants].”
Asked why GALA saw a need for such a program in Guysborough County, Brenson said, “Just through parents coming to us and having concerns about how to talk to their kids about inclusion and diversity. You see it in the media, you see that there’s still people debating or are not sure how to have discussions; especially around LGBTQ2 issues…There should be this level of acceptance, and that doesn’t always mean understanding but acceptance, and being comfortable to have those conversations.”
In terms of outcome for the project, Brenson said, “We’re really hoping that families will honour the community inclusion piece and that they will identify their level of acceptance and where they are when it comes to inclusion and diversity and are open and can be more open in supporting their children.”
Brenson concluded, “We need a community that goes forward with kids that are growing up to understand that diversity and inclusion are the pillars of a strong community. You don’t want a community where kids are leaving because they don’t feel safe.”
Families interested in taking part in the Family Literacy Inclusion Project can contact GALA through their webpage https://www.guysboroughlearning.ca or by calling 902-533-4252.