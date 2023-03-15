PORT HILFORD – The executive director of the Whale Sanctuary Project (WSP) says the death of a beloved orca at Marineland Canada last week illustrates the urgent need for a safe harbour in Port Hilford for other captive cetaceans.
“We certainly want to help as many belugas as possible by relocating [them] sanctuary in Nova Scotia,” Charles Vinick told The Journal in an email March 11. “We are continuing to work diligently through permitting for the whale sanctuary in Port Hilford Bay.”
Vinick was responding to news on March 10 that Kiska — a 47-year-old orca that had been captured in the North Atlantic in 1979, spent her life in captivity sometimes entertaining crowds and whose health had been declining in recent years — had died of a bacterial infection. “This is so very sad,” he said. “Kiska’s death underscores the urgency to help the belugas at Marineland.”
Indeed, “The news is devastating to all of us who have been working toward the time when she could be retired to sanctuary,” WSP president Lori Marino — a neuroscientist and expert in animal behaviour and intelligence — said in a statement. “Kiska gave birth to five children. All of them died young. One of them didn’t even survive long enough to be named.”
She added: “Orcas feel deep, complex emotions and the bond between mother and child is so profound that it is hard to imagine the grief and trauma that Kiska would have suffered in each of her bereavements.”
Kiska was the last captive orca — killer whale — in Canada. She had been taken from the wild with Keiko, who later starred in the movie Free Willy. The two had lived together before Keiko was eventually sold to SeaWorld in 1985.
“For the last 12 years, Kiska was forced to live without the company of a single other member of her own species,” Marino said.
In 2019, the federal government outlawed importing and keeping orcas in captivity. Too late to affect Kiska, her living conditions were, nonetheless, deeply controversial to many.
In a statement sent to The Journal, Camille Labchuk — executive director of the Canadian animal rights organization Animal Justice — said, “It is heartbreaking to know that Kiska will never have the chance to be relocated to a whale sanctuary and experience the freedom that she so deeply deserved. While no other orca will have to suffer the cruelty of captivity in Canada again … we are calling on provincial authorities to make public the results of a post-mortem, and prosecute Marineland for the unlawful distress Kiska clearly experienced throughout her final years.”
According to an announcement issued by Marineland, its “marine mammal care team and experts did everything possible to support Kiska’s comfort, and will mourn her loss.”
In his email to The Journal, Vinick said, “Provincial Animal Welfare Services has stated that they were present at the necropsy that was done on Kiska, and we look to [them] and Marineland to share their findings on the cause of her death, not only so that the public will be informed, but also so that if there are any issues identified that could compromise the health of the belugas or dolphins at Marineland, then those issues can be immediately rectified.”
In her statement, Marino said, “the loss of Kiska will only intensify the urgency of our team to help Marineland relocate the approximately 34 belugas and five dolphins who remain there. And, we look to every available means to transfer as many as possible to sanctuaries.”
Vinick noted that while Marineland contains more belugas than the WSP will be able to handle, “We look forward to helping all that we can and also assisting in every effort to give all of them the highest quality of life possible.”
The WSP — the first wild refuge in North America for formerly captive marine mammals only the second of its kind in the world — will be able to accommodate approximately eight animals, once it’s completed sometime in 2024.