TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY – The National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, is observed on Sept. 30, a day of reflection for the abuses suffered by Indigenous Canadians in the residential school system.
And while Canada pauses as a whole for a day to reflect on those abuses, those who personally survived the atrocities live with those memories every single day.
“My story is always the same,” said Vera Hill, an 86-year-old Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory resident and residential school survivor.
Hill’s story started very young, in a household with nine siblings, competing for the attention and love of her parents. Her father, Isaac Hill, was the former chief of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte.
Vera Hill, whose voice is frail but whose memories are sharp and vivid, described herself as a “flighty” child, one she said her parents struggled to manage. Feeling neglected, Hill would seek the affection of a much older male neighbour, to the disapproval of her parents.
By the time she was 13, “there was not much love in the home,” Hill, wearing an orange sweater, said at the table inside her modest and tidy waterfront home on the reserve. “There were so many of us, and some (of my siblings) were treated better, so in order to look for somebody to love me, I would go to the neighbour’s,” she recounted.
Frustrated, Hill said her parents reached out to the local Indian agent, which were the federal government’s representatives on First Nations reserves from the 1830s until the 1960s.
That call led to a court appearance during which a judge deemed it best that Hill be removed from the home. The agent promised Hill he’d find her a suitable place.
“(He) said he was going to put me in the nicest and the best place that there was,” she said, which ended up being Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, but was very nearly the infamous Mohawk Institute, also known as the Mush Hole due to its bland porridge that Indigenous children were fed by the church and government officials running the school.
“He didn't want me to go there,” Hill recalled.
**
Fellow Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory resident Wilbert Maracle wasn’t so fortunate.
“I was eight when my mother lied to me and took me to the residential school,” the spry 87-year-old with a firm handshake said during an interview at the Tyendinaga Band Office. “She had mentioned it before, and I said ‘You'll never, ever get me there.’ ”
Maracle recalled how his mom told he and his brother that they had to make a trip to the Brantford area to visit a family member in hospital.
“We packed up and away we went,” he recalled, detailing his journey into what would be the next five years of their lives. “We got on a bus and went to Brantford.”
Once there, the trio took a cab to a school, unbeknownst to the boys the aforementioned Mohawk Institute, where the brothers were told they were spending the night.
“It was just like they were expecting us,” Maracle recalled, still suspiciously. “I was eight years old, but I can remember this like it was yesterday. (My mom) said, ‘We'll stay here for the night.’ Some guys (at the school) took my brother and I into a room and there were two beds in there and we went to bed. The next morning, I woke up and they came in and I said to them, 'Where's my mother?' They said ‘She's gone and you've got to stay here.’ That's how I ended up in the school.”
**
Vera Hill’s experience in Sault Ste. Marie, which lasted two years, was actually mostly positive, she said, even referencing her principal at the school Rev. Douglas C. Wickenden, and one of her teachers.
“There was a teacher, Mrs. Wickenden, and she was good to me,” Hill said. “They were all good to me there. They never abused me. If there was something I did wrong, they'd sit down and explain to me. They never punished me.”
In a lot of ways, Hill said, her experience there was better than it was back home.
“I always say I was better off and that I should have been there years ago,” she said, her voice trailing off.
**
Wilbert Maracle recalled a school system at the so called Mush Hole that was grotesquely understaffed, which led to students abusing one another, and shoddy education.
“There was no supervision,” he said. “One man looking after anywhere from 25 to 50 boys. Same on the girls’ side. And only at certain times. (Otherwise) we were free. The abusive part was the fact that they didn't have enough supervision and the older boys abused the younger boys. They raped the young boys and there was nothing they could do about it."
Understaffing led to poor education standards, Maracle said.
"You went to school half a day and you worked the other half,” he said. “One week you’d go in the morning and the next week you went in the afternoon. You only went two and a half days."
Maracle, clasping his weathered hands and displaying his razor sharp memory, said the boys grades went from grades 1 to 4, while girls grades were 5 to 8. And there were only two teachers for the entire school.
"I wanted to get an education," he said.
**
Vera Hill still counts herself fortunate that she wasn’t a victim of the atrocities that are now coming to light since Canada’s National Truth and Reconciliation Commission report.
“I wasn't abused,” she said. “But I witnessed things that will not leave my brain. I think about it. The abuse that they had to go through …”
Hill recalled the types of punishments young Indigneous girls experienced at the school.
“What I did see and can't get it out of my head is girls walking around with no hair. (School officials would) chop it right off (as a form of punishment),” she said.
Others would be forced to scrub cement floors, on their hands and knees.
“I mean, I'm talking about the council house, a great big section of cement floor, on their hands and knees, washing that floor … eight- and nine-year-olds … because they did something bad. They were punished for days.”
Other times, it wasn’t what she saw, but what Hill said she could hear.
“I heard children screaming from being beaten,” she said, her voice trembling. “I didn't see it. I heard it. That’s what was in my head.”
She vividly recounted a young boy sneaking into the girls’ dormitory in the night and hiding under a bed. When caught, the boy was taken away. What followed still haunts Hill.
“We could hear him screaming from being beaten,” she said.
Hill also remembered a frail girl being brought to the dormitory, so sick she couldn’t do much of anything. A week later, she was gone.
“We didn't know where she went or what happened to her,” Hill said.
**
Wilbert Maracle realized very quickly at Mush Hole that he had to learn to defend himself, and his brother, or face abuse at the hands of fellow students.
"For about the first month and a half, 30% of the time we were there, we cried,” he said “You wouldn't believe how much we cried. Boys were abusive, they'd come and whack you and think it was funny."
Around that time, Maracle took a stand that he said changed everything after an older boy assaulted him.
“He was bigger than I was, and older, and when he turned his back (after hitting me), I was right on his back,” he said, his voice getting louder. “And I got him around the neck and I was just putting it right to him. I mean, I'm only 8 years old. The other boys had to take me off him."
From that moment on, neither Maracle nor his brother had any issues with other students at the school.
"They never abused me anymore,” he said proudly.
The school’s principal had a similar encounter with the feisty Maracle. During his fourth year at the school, Maracle devised a plan to run away, having learned through a letter from his mother that she was residing in Burlington, some 50 kilometres away. He saved up some money he’d earned cutting grass and doing chores, purchased some fishing line, hooks and a matches and set out, on foot, to find his mother.
After walking for several days and nights, living off of fish and small wildlife, Maracle, then almost 13 years old, arrived in Aldershot, a community in Burlington . After approaching a resident and inquiring about his mother, the resident called the local sheriff. The sheriff soon tracked down the young vagabond, offering him the choice between a night in jail or with a friend the officer knew in the area. Maracle chose the latter, who then sent the boy back to Mush Hole when his principal arrived to get him the next day.
Back at the school, Maracle was informed he was to be punished for his runaway efforts.
"He said 'I've got to punish you.’” Maracle recalled. “I said for what? ‘For running away,’ the principal answered. “I said It's already done.”
The principal fashioned a strap attached to a wide handle. He ordered Maracle to hold out his hand. As he swung the strap, the defiant young Maracle moved his hand.
"He went to swing, bang, he hit his leg,” Maracle recalled proudly, moving his hand quickly as he did back then. “So he grabbed my hand and he was going to swing again and I went this way,” Maracle said, quickly moving his hand the other way.
Again, he missed and struck his own leg. Maracle said he then punched the principal in the stomach, warning him before running out of his office.
"I told him 'You're not going to give me the strap."
Maracle’s mother soon caught wind of her wayward son’s adventures and arrived at the school to remove her boys.
"She was scared because I'd been out (in the wild on my own) for three weeks,” Maracle recalled.
**
Vera Hill left Sault Ste. Marie and returned home at the age of 15, unbeknownst to her at the time that she was indeed a residential school survivor in every sense of the word. She took a job at a match factory, went on to have four children, three of whom have passed away, and has spent most of her life back in her hometown of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. She’s content with her life, still enjoys her independence and said she doesn’t hold a grudge against her parents for exposing her to one of Canada’s worst atrocities.
“I never gave up on (my parents),” she said. “I always loved them. I think they loved me, but they didn't know how to use me or handle me.”
**
For decades, Wilbert Maracle resented his mother for having dumped him and his brother into the residential school system.
"I hated my mother for 50 years,” Maracle said. “When I come out of that school, I looked at my mother and I would just tremble I was so mad at her. She pret-near made a dummy out of me. I wasn't getting an education. They always said they put us in there to get an education. We didn't get an education."
A few years before his mother passed away in 1996, Maracle cleared the air with her.
"I went and talked it over with her and I forgave her,” he said. “I felt a lot better afterward. That's a long time to have a (grudge).”
**
As Canada works toward reconciliation, Vera Hill hopes that all the suffering was for not for nothing.
“Why did it happen in the first place?” she asked, her voice cracking as she stared down at her kitchen table. “I mean why were we treated different? Why did they think that we had to be taken away from our people? My situation was a little different, but why did they think that they had to take us away, that our parents weren't fit to take care of us?”
Her hope is for a better future for generations of Indigenous Canadians.
“I think that today, (Canadians are) seeing things differently and maybe they'll treat us differently,” she said.
But no amount of compensation can take away the pain, Hill said.
“No matter how much you give, how can that take away what’s in your brain?” she asked. “What you think about. Maybe not every day, but it's there. It never goes away. What you heard and what you saw? That will never go away. The hurt will never go away.”
**
Wilbert Maracle used money he received as compensation for his time in Canada’s residential school system for renovations on his house. He’s happy with his life, continues to dance, play pool and socialize as he always has, refusing to let his past define his present.
"I never expected a nickel from it,” he said of the compensation.
In fact, the way Maracle sees it, he’s been a survivor his whole life.
"Really, right down to the nitty gritty, I've been on my own since I was eight years old.”
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.