ECUM SECUM – There’s nothing like a good swing set to beat the Eastern Shore winter. Now, thanks to the hard work of a handful of local moms, Ecum Secum has this and much more.
A new community playground with tree houses, climbing walls and, yes, swing sets has risen from what remained of the old one — for years, not much more than an empty lot. Chelsea Katarina Herrmann, vice-chair of the volunteer committee that got the project going in 2021, couldn’t be happier.
“It will be open to the public and totally free for all to come,” she told The Journal last week. “It’s a place that we hopefully we can enjoy for years to come.”
On her Facebook page, she posted: “There are no words to explain the excitement. Pulling up and seeing this absolutely amazing area is nothing short of amazing.”
Her social media well-wishers seemed to agree.
“Looks amazing guys,” enthused one. “Can’t believe this is the same playground I used to go to when I was younger. Great job to everyone who made this possible. I will definitely be taking my kids there so they can see this wonderful playground.”
Added another: “This is truly awesome! Certainly, reflects the sense of community.”
Indeed, it does.
The time and effort have been a labour of love for six local moms who wanted a place for their kids that was better than the one they remembered growing up in the area. “The playground was basically falling apart [when we were young] and that was probably the last time [it] had equipment, but we went skating there every night,” committee member Tiffany Pye told The Journal last July. “After school, we’d play hockey and just have bonfires.”
Since they began, they’ve managed to raise enough money — through local fundraising and various municipal and provincial government grants — to get the job done. Herrmann, who says the playground is worth “well over $175,000 right now,” gave a special shout out to Cobequid Consulting – the Economy-based company that built the facility. “We told them what our vision was, and they ran with it,” she said. “We kind of let them have the reins on what they wanted to do. We gave them a couple of things that we wanted to include. So, it has swings and a spinner. It has a rock wall/slide. It has a sand kitchen and a sandbox. And, it has two playhouses.”
She added that the facility will be completely accessible to people with special needs. “That’s why we got the woodchips, because they are easy to put wheelchairs on. Plus, there are little ramps to get onto everything. We also have a gazebo, and a donated shed.
The place continues to be a work in progress for the community in more ways than one.
“We’ve been expanding, so we’re not just purely moms [behind this] now,” Herrmann said. “We have a lot of people who have been pulling in to help us.”
Meanwhile, the fundraising continues as plans for the space expand, along with local enthusiasm. “We definitely want to pave our driveway and put a basketball net in there. We’re working on getting a toilet in there too,” Herrmann said.
“We’ve been growing, which is amazing.”