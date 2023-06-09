NORTH PERTH – With summer just around the corner, it’s time to get the swimsuits on and the sunscreen slathered as North Perth aquatic facilities are set to open next week.
The Atwood Lions Pool and the Listowel Kinsmen Pool will be opening June 12, with the first public swims being June 12-16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. If a deep end test is needed, visit the pool prior to the public swim, from 5:45-6:30 p.m. during opening week. The Listowel Kinette Splash Pad was opened on June 8.
Pool testing is taking place this week, followed by in-house staff training prior to the opening of the facilities.
“We’re looking forward to hosting community members and visitors at our pools this summer,” expressed Jeff Newell, manager of facilities for the Municipality of North Perth.