Agility and adaptability are two key words in the world of theatre. The Refettorio in downtown Sudbury is not going to open as planned. Call it a deferment rather than a postponement.
“Building an inspiring community space in this place has always been possible, but certainly came with its fair share of challenges," Scott Denniston, Refettorio's general manager and executive producer, said in a statement.
"A small nook in the downtown core, with poor soil quality and very little room to manoeuvre, our construction team had their work cut out for them. But they continue to persevere and are taking the time it needs to open - the right way.
"Unfortunately, supply chain delays have pushed us back a couple weeks, but we want to make sure everything is in place the way it's supposed to be prior to welcoming patrons to the space.”
Alessandro Costantini, the artistic and managing director, expanded on the mechanics of the interruption in the campaign to bring more theatre to downtown.
The Refettorio is going to open, albeit not when expected, he said.
“Yes, just slightly later than we had hoped. New opening date is Aug. 22nd. Romeo and Juliet will run for 2.5 weeks, and then our Shania concert will open Sept. 5th and run Thursdays through Sundays until the 24th of September.”
This revised game plan will have some positive implications, but also minor inconveniences, officials said.
“They have more rehearsal time," Costantini noted, looking on the positive side. "And with the change from running the shows in repertory to individually, they still will have the same numbers of performances. Worked out for us all.
“At the end of the day, we are doing this so that we can ensure we maintain our high-quality experiences for our dedicated audiences. The Refettorio itself is a whole other character/piece of the experience. We wanted to make sure the physical space was where we wanted it to be before welcoming an audience,” Costantini said.
When asked what has happened to result in the decision to hold back the theatre's opening, Costantini offered these insights: “It’s simply delays in construction resulting in too tight of a (construction) window. We need to be able to live in this space for a little bit of time prior to welcoming an audience.
"A new theatre presents many challenges and though we’ve thought of everything we could from a hypothetical place, we need to be in there and experiencing it in real time.”
There may be a silver lining to the delay for the Sudbury Theatre Centre/YES theatre company, he said.
“Time is always a blessing in the theatre," Costantini said. "And of course, to really make sure we can make this opening as grand as we’ve dreamed is very important to me.
"We are also very excited that we will now have projects running for six months straight. Jersey Boys in July/August, R&J in August, Shania in September, Curious Incident in October/November, Matilda in November/December.
"It's actually quite brilliant … From now until the end of the year, there will always be a piece of work on stage for our community to attend.”
What to do if you have tickets already for opening night or other dates now affected by the delay? Artistic associate Ruthie Nkut said "all of the current ticket holders will be contacted and given options for exchanging dates. We’re lucky that there is such a robust group of pre-sales … folks who are early to their ticket purchases are usually long-standing supporters. We will make it relatively easy.”
Nkut conceded it's a lot of work to rejig the plans. “You know, it certainly is, but I’m sort of looking forward to our team connecting with these people individually. It provides us another opportunity to talk about the space and get people stoked and hyped,” Nkut said.
To summarize, if you have a ticket for Romeo and Juliette, you can do one of the following:
- Call the STC Box Office at 705-674-8381 to exchange their seats for the new dates.
- Email the STC Box Office at boxoffice@sudburytheatre.com and include the name the tickets were booked under and your new preferred date.
- Wait for a call from Box Office. Staff will be calling everyone who has already purchased tickets.
More info
- The word Refettorio comes from the Latin root reficere, meaning to remake and restore.
- The theatre is located on Durham Street.
"This space is really designed to be a jungle gym, a place to experiment and try things out. Its designed plug-and-play approach will allow us to have multiple works daily in the space. At noon, you might see a symphony quartet, at 4 p.m., perhaps a youth drama class, at 8 p.m., a YES musical, at 10, a rock band. Many users on any given day will occupy the space," Alessandro Costantini told The Star last year.
- Its budget is $2.8 million. The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation kicked in $750.000.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @SudburyStar