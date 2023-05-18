Thunder Bay, Ont. — During a visit to Thunder Bay earlier this month, Greg Rickford, minister of northern development, announced a $5.7-million provincial funding investment for 179 job placement opportunities in Thunder Bay.
The funding, which is provided through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation People and Talent Program, aims to help businesses expand operations and develop Northern Ontario’s workforce while supporting career and skills development in the North.
Rickford told The Chronicle-Journal that the Ontario government is addressing local skilled labour shortages in the Northwest through its support of a “wide variety of internships, including skilled trades, and addresses the unique needs of other in-demand jobs.”
Eco Carbon Foam, which produces a rigid insulation foam board used for road construction, slab insulation, and basement surroundings, was the recipient of almost $48,000. Plant manager and co-owner Elena Rogalski says it’s difficult to find people who “know this type of equipment and know how to operate it” and the funding will be used for training purposes.
“We will provide training for people and show them how the machines work until they are able to operate them independently,” she said. “This money will be used as part of their wages.”
The plant, which has been in operation for four years, uses recycled polystyrene to create the foam board.
“This was our fourth winter here but we were certified in February last year,” Rogalski said. “Because there’s a shortage of experienced workers, things have been slow. We are expanding our market and I’m still working on our product development. We are looking to train workers in order to be able to operate 24/7.”
The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation has invested more than $639 million in 5,265 projects in Northern Ontario since June of 2018, leveraging more than $2 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 8,420 jobs. A list of all 180 Thunder Bay Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation internship program funding recipients is available on the corporation’s website.
Their local funding recipients include:
• $127,191 for TBT Engineering Ltd. to hire and train four engineers to provide engineering, technical, and administrative direction on projects, liaise with stakeholders, prepare engineering documents, work schedules, detailed cost estimates and assessments.
• $47,840 for Eco Carbon Foam Inc. to hire two extruder operators to operate extruder equipment.
• $39,244 for Jean-Paul De Roover Inc. to hire an audio engineer to assist with music recording, mixing and live sound production projects in the music and film industry, along with digital marketing and creating a database of voice talent in the region including Indigenous elders and language keepers.
• $35,000 for Canada Malting Company Ltd. to hire a maltster trainee to operate and maintain the malthouse, adjust processes to respond to changes in barley quality and environment conditions to achieve malt specifications and provide leadership to plant operations.
• $35,000 for the Township of Conmee to hire a deputy clerk–treasurer intern for administrative and financial support, including bank reconciliations, managing records and maintaining the asset management plan.