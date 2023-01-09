The newly elected mayors and municipal councils of the expanded Upper River Valley communities will meet for the first time over the next two weeks with a heavy workload awaiting them.
Nackawic-Millville and Lakeland Ridges will meet for the first time on Monday, Jan. 9, while Woodstock, Hartland and Carleton North will gather on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Southern Victoria's initial council meeting is set for Monday, Jan. 16.
The new mayors and councils are prepared for a heavy workload as they elect deputy mayors, set committee assignments and deal with several business items, including the 2023 municipal budgets, mostly approved with little or no input from council members. They must also develop bylaws to meet the requirements of diverging communities joined under a single entity.
The makeup of councils will differ significantly from those which ended their terms in December, as they now represent merging communities through differing ward systems.
The expanded entity of Nackawic-Millville, includes the town of Nackawic, the village of Millville and portions of the local service districts of Southampton, Queensbury, Dumfries and Bright.
Newly elected Mayor Tim Fox will work with a seven-member council representing six wards. Two councillors, veteran Nackawic Coun. Robert Simpson and former Nackawic Deputy Mayor Greg MacFarlane serve Ward 3, formed from the Nackawic town limits. They will be joined around the council table by one elected member from five wards surrounding Nackawic, including Katie Nozzolillo from Ward 1, Jeff Clark from Ward 2, Colin Trail from Ward 4, Michael Arbuckle from Ward 5, and Errol Graham from Ward 6.
Nackawic-Millville's agenda for its Jan. 9 meeting includes the election of a deputy mayor under new business. The agenda balance includes eight committee reports, including presentations from CEO Kathryn Clark and Mayor Fox.
The elected body for the expansive community of Lakeland Ridges is set for Jan. 9 at the Canterbury village hall. Still, a final location for the future town hall and council chambers awaits a final decision from council.
Lakeland Ridges includes the villages of Canterbury and Meductic, the local service districts of Canterbury, Benton, Debec, North Lake, and a portion of the Woodstock LSD.
Incumbent Canterbury Mayor Tanya Cloutier won the election to become Lakeland Ridges' inaugural mayor. Two councillors from each of the four wards will form the eight-member council, including Perry Bull and Ross Stairs in Ward 1, Linda Porter and Patrica Budd in Ward 2, Mike Furrow and Mark Grant in Ward 3 and Chris Yerxa and Randy Stairs in Ward 4.
The expanded Woodstock community council officially meets for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning with a Council in Committee at 6 p.m. followed by a council meeting at 7 p.m.
Newly elected Mayor Trina Jones, a former council member, will chair her first meeting with the eight-member council. The eight councillors include four from Ward 4, comprising the town of Woodstock boundaries, and one each from four wards formed from the neighbouring local service districts of Richmond, Wakefield Inside, Woodstock, Lower Northampton, and Northampton.
Ward 4 representatives are returning councillors Jeff Bradbury, Norm Brown and Mark Rogers and first-time councillor Christa McCarthy. Representing Ward 1 is Mike Martin, with Will Belyea in Ward 2, Julie Calhoun-Williams in Ward 3, and Lorne Leech in Ward 5.
The agenda for the Jan. 10 council meeting indicates the relatively inexperienced council has a full plate awaiting it. Only Coun. Bradbury brings more than two years of council experience. Mayor Jones, Brown and Rogers served less than two years as Woodstock town councillors. The balance of Woodstock council will begin their first terms as elected members.
Under new business, the agenda outline plans to elect a deputy mayor, set committee assignments, discuss the 2023 budget and clarify municipal signing authority.
Hartland council heads into its first meeting on Jan. 10 with many familiar faces around the table, including outgoing town mayor Tracey Demerchant back at the helm.
DeMerchant will be joined by former Deputy Mayor Stewart Fairgrieve and former councillors Lee Patterson, Wayne Britton and George Boone as at-large representatives.
Former councillor and Hartland Fire Chief Mike Walton will return as Ward 2 representative.
New faces on the seven-member council are Jason Smith, representing Ward 1, and Sam Walton.
The expanded Hartland municipality includes the town, and all or part of the local service districts of Somerville, Simonds, Wakefield Outside, Brighton, Coldstream, Bright and Peel.
The council for the newly formed District of Carleton North will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The district combines the town of Florenceville-Bristol, the villages of Bath and Centreville, and the local service districts of Glassville, Upper Kent, Wicklow, a portion of Peel, Willmot, Lakeville, Aberdeen, Kent and a portion of Simonds.
Former Carleton-Victoria MLA Andrew Harvey became the first mayor of Carleton North. He will work with a seven-member council comprising two at-large and five ward seats. Karen Hargrove and Laurel Bradstreet will serve at large, with former Centreville mayor Michael Stewart in Ward 1, Chala Watson in Ward 2, Scott Oakes in Ward 3, Ray Haines in Ward 4 and Angel Connor in Ward 5.
The new rural community of Southern Victoria — comprising the villages of Perth-Andover and Aroostook and local service districts of Perth and Andover — will hold its inaugural council meeting on Jan. 16, with new mayor Cindy McLaughlin at the helm. She will be joined by six councillors, including at-large representative Sheldon Shaw, Ward 1 councillor Todd McGuire, three Ward 2 councillors, Tamara Titus McPhail, Sheila Cummings and Bill Stevenson, and Ward 3 representative Sara Plant.
One priority for all newly elected councils is finalizing the working relationship with the Regional Service Commission for their region. Under the new municipal reform package, the service commissions hold jurisdiction over six specific mandates, including economic development and tourism.
Nackawic-Millville is part of RSC-11, serving the Capital District, while the remaining five are under the guidance of RSC-12, serving the Western Valley region.