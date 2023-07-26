The City of Fort St. John says they’re open to Uber operating in the North Peace and would support drivers making applications for licences.
City council made a motion to receive an administration report on ride sharing and taxi licensing at their July 24 meeting, prompting discussion on the topic. Two companies have expressed interest in entering the taxi market, in addition to community interest in ride sharing.
Councillor Byron Stewart noted that Uber licences have become available in BC, and feels it would be a suitable alternative to the lacking taxi services in Fort St. John.
“I don’t think it’s readily known throughout the province, let alone our community, that Uber licences are available. And to be blunt, our taxi service sucks,” he said. “I know it’s a local company, I wish they were doing better, but they’re not.”
Stewart added that he would encourage any entrepreneurs interested in the licences to contact Uber and the Passenger Transportation Board, who governs the the licencing process.
“It is detrimental to our community, the state that our taxi service is in right now,” said Stewart.
Councillor Trevor Bolin noted that a resident had applied to Uber three months ago, and was told no by the company.
Councillor Gord Klassen asked about how much input the city has over evaluating taxi services, quality control, requesting accessible cabs, and how oversight through the transportation board is handled.
“Is it something we can do, that’s going to be meaningful as far as us saying, you know, this service is not up to par, the challenges we have. You know, one of my questions was can we require an accessible taxi?” he said. “Is there an avenue that we have?”
Letters of support were previously sent to the transportation board by the city for two companies looking to operate taxis, with a letter alluding to the poor taxi services, explained city CAO Milo MacDonald.
“We wrote letters of support for two companies that were contemplating of applying. One has applied, and one, it’s not clear whether they’ve applied or not,” said MacDonald.
The accessible cab never came to fruition despite one of the local taxi companies holding the licence for one. Stewart said he would like to invite the transportation board to see Fort St. John’s taxi services in person. The closest board office is located in Kelowna.
Council also voted in favour of setting up a meeting with the Passenger Transportation Board at UBCM to discuss ridesharing and the state of local taxi services.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca