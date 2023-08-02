ST. MARY’S — The health and safety of the growing elderly population in St. Mary’s rose to the top of the agenda at the July 19 committee of the whole meeting of municipal council as Nova Scotia Power (NSP) officials fielded questions about recent, prolonged outages in the area.
“I’ve worked at the nursing home in Sherbrooke since 2018,” said Warden Greg Wier, as NSP’s Senior Director of Energy Delivery Matt Drover wrapped up his presentation to council on the utility’s service record over the past year. “The [backup] generator has run as much in those five years as it did in the [previous] 15.”
He added: “That’s [just] the nursing home. We have a lot of elderly people in our community who are going to be running into this [problem], whether they’re going to comfort centres, or whatever. It is very important [when we’re] trying to run this municipality.”
Drover noted that extreme weather in recent years has been a major factor for the utility. “Some of the major storms that we’ve seen have had an effect. There was hurricane Juan in September of 2003, post-tropical storm Arthur in July of 2014, hurricane Dorian in September 2019 and, most recently, hurricane Fiona in September of 2022.”
Specifically, he said, “Fiona certainly affected this municipality with the higher wind speeds of 140 kilometres an hour and the damage was more widespread... There were several conditions that coincided during [that storm], which led to the most significant impact in Nova Scotia Power’s history.”
The good news, he said, is that NSP is adapting to mitigate the impact of increasingly severe storms on its systems. “Since 2018, the frequency of outages during non-severe days for St. Mary’s has been decreasing. ... In terms of our reliability programs and investment, then execution of our vegetation management plan [keeping trees away from power poles and lines] is key... Tree trimming along 66 kilometres of line is complete; another 20 kilometres remains to be completed this year.”
He added: “In terms of some of our proactive work, distribution line inspection programs are aimed at finding deficiencies before [equipment] fails... But, definitely the intensity of the storms is getting worse. We are looking at climate change and climate adaptation, and we are putting all of that into our thinking and our work.”