Spooky Crafternoons begin on Oct. 14
By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Fridays get a little more frightening at the Invermere Public Library as Spooky Crafternoons is back and begins tomorrow, Oct. 14 from 2 to 3 p.m. While the library located on the unceded territories of the Secwépemc and Ktunaxa Peoples and the land chosen as home by the Métis Peoples of B.C. has a history of hosting many seasonal themed crafting sessions in the past, the scares of the pandemic got in the way of this howling good time these past two years.
“We often host seasonal or after school Crafternoon sessions but were not able to host a lot of indoor programs during COVID,” said Blair McFarlane, Community Outreach Programmer at Invermere Public Library. “October 2019 would have been our last Halloween Crafternoon, and I believe we hosted at least one each year before that. We have a few different ideas in the works this month including pasta skeletons, magazine collage art, and maybe a spider web or two!”
Invermere Library has had craft programming since Spring break earlier this year. There will be no adult supervision for the first Spooky Crafternoon on Oct. 14 so parents will be required to stick around and get crafty with their kids. McFarlane will be supervising the crafting on Oct. 21and 28 allowing parents to drop off their children that are seven and older. High schoolers can also get in on some Halloween fun as the library will hosting two Teen Haunted Museum Paint nights on Oct. 18 and 25 from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Teens get to paint mini masterpieces and then build a haunted museum to display them in. For those that can’t get enough of the Halloween fun, Invermere Library will host one more evening of spooky painting at Youth Centre on Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m.
“Crafternoons have been around longer than I’ve worked at the library! It is a great chance to come craft and meet other friends and enjoy time together,” said McFarlane. “We often plan them around holidays or if there is space in the schedule to run a program. The library is more than a place to borrow books, but a place to gather and try new, fun projects.”