OWEN SOUND - Giche Namewikwedong Reconciliation Garden Circle, located in Nawash Park, Owen Sound, was once again the backdrop for a day of remembrance for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people (MMIW2S).
This MMIW2S day is held annually across the country on May 5, with many Indigenous territories and some cities and towns bringing attention to the epidemic proportion of Indigenous People who go missing or are murdered yearly.
Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) held two events – one at the senior centre on Saugeen First Nation and one at Nawash Park in Owen Sound.
Several speakers, including Nawash Ogimaa Kwe, Chief Veronica Smith, spoke to the crowd of about 100 people about the importance of this day and of remembering.
“I’m happy to be here in our territory of the Saugeen Ojibwe Nations,” said Smith. “More than half of our people on our first nation are actually living off the first nation. They are a very vulnerable population here in the mainstream society. And this is why we are here to gather and support each other on this very important day, as we remember our murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls and two spirited people.”
Smith spoke about the first time the red dress symbol was used, asking the audience if they knew why May 5 and the red dress.
“May 5 was the birthday of Hannah Harris, a 21-year-old northern Cree woman who was found murdered on a Northern Cheyenne reserve in Montana in 2013,” Smith told the people gathered in the park. “There was a push to bring justice and awareness for our murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people and a push to hold the United States Government publicly accountable,” that brought about the day to honour Hannah Harris.
She wished Hannah a happy birthday.
Smith also honoured Jaime Black, who created the Red Dress Project “as a response to the more than 1,000 missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada,” she said. “Jamie has inspired a movement that has grown to bring awareness, justice, and change to this critical issue of murdered and missing indigenous people.”
Smith reminded all in attendance to read the 2019 report called “Reclaiming Power and Place, the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.”
“The report contains calls to justice that includes a call for all levels of Canadian government to build a national action plan with partners,” said Smith. “The document also acknowledges that this is truly a Canadian issue.”
Smith thanked everyone for supporting one another, “as many of us know someone or has a relative who has been murdered or is missing. My deepest sympathy and love goes out to everyone grieving and hurting and missing somebody you love. Through our grief and healing, we honour those who are suffering, who are missing those who are stolen and victimized.
“And we continue to pray and fight for justice using the tools of advocacy and demonstration for better legislation, programs and services, in addition to the recommendations that we want realized, especially towards our police and community.”
Karen Houle, a M’Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre gender diversity counsellor, strongly urged the people there to read the calls to justice and then do something about it.
“Listen to the truth shared and acknowledge the burden of these human rights violations and how they impact Indigenous people here and today. Become a strong ally. Being a strong ally involves more than just tolerance. It means actively working to break down barriers and show support to others in every relationship and encounter in which you participate.
“Listen, confront and speak out against racism, sexism, ignorance, homophobia and transphobia. And teach or encourage others to do the same wherever it occurs in your home, in your workplace or in social settings. Use your privilege. If you say nothing, you are a part of the problem.
“Write letters, talk to local officials, demand more from them; the more voices that speak out, the better.
Support land claims, and if the court decides about the land claim, hold them accountable.
“This is a beautiful place, and I am honoured that I have been welcomed by the people of this land.”
Aboriginal Alert, a website that shares information on missing ‘aboriginal people’ in Canada, said, “While we take a moment to look back on 2022, we are saddened by the sheer amount of Indigenous people that were reported missing in Canada.
“Just on Aboriginal Alert alone, 931 missing alerts of Indigenous people were added in 12 months. Many were located, but too many were found deceased, and disturbingly 141 individuals are still missing.
“On average, there were about 77 new missing alerts added each month in 2022 across Canada. October 2022 saw the most missing alerts added with a shocking amount of 105 missing people. October through to December was the most active three-month period for missing people with over 280 missing alerts added.”