Swan Hills hosted a unique visitor last week, a journalism instructor working on a research project. Tyler Nagel teaches journalism at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and is also working on earning a Ph.D. through the University of Groningen, a public research university with more than 30,000 students based in the Netherlands. Nagel is pursuing his studies at U of G through online course delivery.
No stranger to research projects, Nagel earned his MBA with a project on business sustainability models of local newspapers. He is currently working on his dissertation outlining his original research on rural local news, a topic he maintains that academics haven’t studied in much detail. Nagel aims to fill that gap in knowledge with information about what happens at a small-town newspaper.
Nagel’s research is focused on rural communities in Alberta. While he can’t divulge which other communities he has been to, Nagel can say that Swan Hills is the fifth town he has visited so far. These towns have ranged in size from populations under 1000 people to well over 10,000 residents.
Nagel explains that Alberta is a very unique place to study. In eastern provinces where the towns are much closer together, a town’s local paper may pick up coverage of a neighbouring community, or a number of the residents may also get the next town over’s local newspaper, leading to a certain amount of intertwining of the respective publications’ influence. There is much less of this influence from neighbouring publications in the farther-flung regions of Alberta, making it easier to understand the effects of media in a specific region.
When trying to get a sense of a rural community, Nagel finds that being physically present in that community gives a much different perspective than connecting with local residents through email or telephone conversations. He makes a point of coming into the community with an open mind and without preconceptions. Nagel finds that this has been a shortcoming in some of the existing research into rural local journalism; some researchers are more inclined to call rural residents with survey questions interpreted through an urban lens instead of actually visiting the location and speaking with the local people in person.
In order to complete his dissertation, Nagel will need to have four peer-reviewed papers published in academic journals. He is working on his third paper and hopes to complete his dissertation in 2025.
His current paper explores how rural journalism is perceived differently from other forms of journalism. Nagel explains, “Rural publications have a different relationship with the community because they can’t bask in the anonymity of a big city. The journalist might be interviewing the mayor for an article one day and then the next day be taking their car in to the mayor, who is the local mechanic. They have to go to the same grocery store and the same restaurant as the people they cover, and I think that changes the nature of the coverage.”
Nagel is grateful to SAIT for their support of his research efforts.
This is not the first time the Gazette has been included in journalism study cases. This spring, Publisher Carol Webster completed several interviews with a University of Alberta journalism student for a paper on the “dire state of Canada’s news industry”, and later this fall, she will meet with former Grizzly Gazette reporter Carol Scott (who worked at the Gazette in early 2020). Scott, now a freelancer in Ontario, is working on a series about the challenges facing independent journalism. “Canadian journalism is in real trouble,” Webster said. “What people don’t realize is that it is not just the media giants; it is the small newsrooms with only 3 or 4 staff, printing companies, paper mills, delivery companies, even Canada Post and other small businesses who support the industry. Then there is the loss to the community. A loss defined not just in jobs and services. A community who loses its paper - loses its historical record”.