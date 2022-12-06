Those looking for ways to get in the festive spirit this week are spoiled for choice, with lights aplenty and festive happenings occurring throughout the city. Theatre productions are hitting the stages and a handful of new exhibitions are taking to the museums too, so there is still much to make time for even if Christmas isn't your thing.
For the full list of events worthy of adding to the diary between Dec. 5 - 11, see below.
Peak of Christmas
The closest thing to the North Pole in Vancouver, Grouse Mountain's annual Peak of Christmas event combines lashings of snow, twinkling lights, real reindeer and the opportunity to take to the ice on a 8,000 square foot skating pond. This season also marks the arrival of a few new festive additions, like a large lit reindeer.
On until Jan. 2, Grouse Mountain. To purchase tickets in advance, visit the event's webpage.
Where The Wild Things Are
The festive season is the ultimate time of year to introduce kids to the magic of theatre, with all good theatres offerings beloved young-audience classics in one form or another. The Presentation House Theatre's warming rendition of Where The Wild Things Are is a seasonal standout, one equally as joyous for its intended audience — youngsters between three and six — as it is parents.
Dec. 2 - 18, Presentation House Theatre. Times and tickets can be found on the theatre's website.
The Lind Prize
This year’s finalists for the Lind Emerging Artist Prize, an award given annually to an emerging BC-based film, photography or video artist, were selected from more than 50 nominations and include the likes of Simranpreet Anand, Wei Chen, Sidney Gordon, Natasha Katedralis, Jake Kimble, Aaron Leon, and Katayoon Yousefbigloo. A showcase of their work can be viewed at The Polygon until January, when the winner will be announced.
Dec. 10 - Jan. 29, The Polygon. For more information on the artists and award ceremony, visit The Polygon website.
Movies at Capilano: Die Hard
The North Vancouver District Public Library is hosting a selection of free movies across its various libraries, with Capilano showing Die Hard on Dec. 6. No matter your stance on whether the Bruce Willis action classic is a Christmas movie or not, it's still worth sheduling in for an easy Tuesday evening activity. Admission is free.
Dec. 6, Capilano Library. For more information visit the NVDPL website.
The Sound of Music
The Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage is alive, with the sound of music. With treasured tunes like “My Favourite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain", few are unable to resist the evergreen allure of this powerful musical masterpiece. Director Ashlie Corcoran's annual edition, now as much of a required seasonal activity as putting up the tree, will be running until Christmas Eve.
Until Dec. 24, Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. Visit the theatre's webpage for times, tickets and more information.
Anna Maria Tremonti
Anna Maria Tremonti, one of Canada’s most respected journalists and host of CBC Radio One’s The Current and CBC's Welcome to Paradise, will share stories about her life and storied career in a sit-down talk at the BlueShore Financial Centre on Wednesday.
Dec. 7, BlueShore Financial Centre. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the centre's website.
The Nutcracker
The holiday season isn't complete unless there has been at least one viewing of The Nutcracker, and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's version is just the ticket for getting in the festive mood. The Queen Elizabeth stage will play host to dancers moving to the renowned Tchaikovsky score as they retell the fantastical story of Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Dec. 9 - Dec. 11, Queen Elizabeth Theatre. For times and tickets, visit the theatre's website.
You Are Here
The latest exhibit to pitch up at the Museum of North Vancouver invites visitors to imagine The Shipyards in its earliest days, on the site of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) village of Eslhá7an, and follow its evolution as a vibrant waterfront community.
Dec. 11, MONOVA. To learn more about the exhibit visit the museum's website.
Park and Tilford Gardens
Because at this time of the year, there is no such thing as seeing too many lights. The Hi-Lights Festival at Park and Tilford Gardens sees the quaint North Vancouver greenspace decked out with 50,000 lights, 20-foot tall reindeer and glimmering snowflakes from now until the end of December.
On until Jan, Park and Tilford Gardens. For more information visit the park's website.
Vancouver Christmas Market
What better way to mark the Dec. 1 than by attending the city's bustling, bright, brimming Christmas markets? Inspired by the uber festive Christkindlmarkts of Germany, the event sees more than 80 artisan huts offering handcrafted gifts, mulled wine, German and Austrian beers, and a medley of sweet and savoury food offerings so divine you'll want to live there until it shuts for good, on Christmas Eve itself.
On until Dec. 24, Jack Poole Plaza. Tickets can be bought in advance online, via the Christmas Market's website.
