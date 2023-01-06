WROXETER – One of the newest Maitland Conservation (MC) staff members – Tim Prentice, field services specialist – was introduced to board members at the MC’s regular meeting last month.
“I’ve always been interested in the outdoors. I’ve always loved nature and the environment,” said Prentice. “There was a forest bordering my childhood home in Howick Township and that kind of instigated the curiosity of nature in the natural world.”
He is happy to be back after working out of town for six years. Prentice began his new job at MC last May.
“The last six months of working for MC have shown me that I made a great decision in coming over here and I look forward to many more years of helping out wherever I can.”