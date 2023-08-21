Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen wants a big celebration for Markdale’s 175th anniversary in 2024.
At a recent council meeting, McQueen announced his intention to bring forward a resolution to establish a local task force to begin planning for Markdale 175h anniversary in 2024.
“I think it’s a great opportunity. It would be a great celebration for Markdale next year,” said McQueen.
The community of Markdale was originally settled in 1849. George Walker and Joseph Price followed a trail in the area (eventually the trail became the Toronto Sydenham Road and is now Highway 10).
On good land near the trail they built a shelter, which became the first building of the settlement that became Markdale. Originally the settlement was known as East Glenelg and later Cornabus.
By 1852, a post office was added. In 1870, Mark Armstrong sold a plot of land to the railway and the name of the community was changed to Markdale.
McQueen said he thinks the 175th anniversary is the opportunity for a special project in Markdale and he suggested new entrance gates for the town.
McQueen said the project can include a time capsule to be opened many years from now and he had already spoken to an individual willing to donate to such a project.
McQueen’s resolution will come forward at a future council meeting.