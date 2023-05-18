Peterborough County council will send a response to the Ontario government outlining concerns around the province’s agricultural and natural heritage policies — specifically loss of farmland to housing.
Council is reacting to the province’s proposed Provincial Planning Statement and is asking for more local autonomy and more accurate mapping of farmland.
A major worry is allowing residential lots to be created on current agricultural land, said Bryan Weir, senior director of public works and planning for the county, at Wednesday’s county council meeting.
There could be six or seven parcels attached to a farm operation with three lots allowed on each under the new rules, he said.
“We’re not against severances here,” said Warden Bonnie Clark. “We just want them in the right place and that’s why this should come back to us. We know our area better than anybody else.”
The province’s new policies “appear to be prioritizing housing above all other matters of provincial interest” and “will undermine good planning practices and years’ worth of implementation that have protected some of our most valuable areas,” Weir stated in a report to council.
The clock has been turned back 25 years, throwing away significant planning principles, policies and directions and undoing a lot of good that has happened in the past, he said.
This leads to scattered development and inefficient land use patterns for servicing of garbage collection and recycling and more greenhouse gas emissions because there will be more driving, as well as a lack of walkable communities “not to mention, takes a whole bunch of farmland out of the equation,” which impacts local food security, continued Weir.
Sherry Senis, deputy warden and Selwyn Township mayor, said provincial mapping has zoned a lot of farmland as prime agriculture in her municipality, but some of that land is not actually arable. Allowing more local and accurate remapping would help differentiate where housing might or might not go, Senis said.
Matthew Graham, mayor of Cavan Monaghan Township, called the policies the “cannibalization of agricultural land for housing.”
He said there are instances where agricultural severances should be allowed, but “is there something in there that actually is going to protect agriculture because what this is intending to do is pursuing a housing target that was never really feasible or really quantified as a need and it’s also doing it by putting our fiduciary consideration in direct contradiction and competition with the stewardship that is often the cornerstone of agriculture.”
A main objection to the policies by Otonabee-South Monaghan Township Mayor Joe Taylor is that rural residential and agriculture are conflicting land uses.
“The factors that agriculture must have to allow them to operate become nuisance factors for those people who move into those lots,” Taylor said.
He added he receives phone calls from people who don’t realize that cows bellow at 6 a.m. and that manure smells bad.
Lori Burtt, deputy mayor of Asphodel-Norwood Township, said the availability of water is an issue if housing is built on rural well systems.
“I think that’s a huge concern that has to be addressed.”
Trent Lakes Mayor Terry Lambshead agreed local planning control is key.
“We know our township, we know our geography, we know where our development areas should be and we know where our prime agriculture is. We don’t need someone else telling us that.”
Councillors also supported a resolution of Prince Edward County urging the province to pause proposed changes to its policy statement on natural heritage and agricultural lands and reinvest trust in the local planning authority of all 444 Ontario municipalities, recognizing that each has unique landscapes, different housing needs and differing visions for local planning matters.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.