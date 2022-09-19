Ben Milone has found a way to combine science and music.
And the Dufferin Arts Council had a hand in that by way of the 2022 Anne Laurier Scholarship.
“I’ve been playing music for almost 15 years and it has become a very important part of who I am and to be recognized for that is a real honour,” Milone said.
The Westside Secondary School honours graduate is studying Life Sciences at McMaster University. He plans to pursue a specialty in music cognition.
“I truly enjoy both the sciences and music equally and this program will allow me to combine both,” he said.
Milone was on the student council in high school and played in the Honours Band and Jazz Band. He has earned Grade 8 through the Royal Conservatory of Music in both piano and cello. He also plays saxophone and guitar.
Milone was named the most promising young musician at the Orangeville District Music Festival in 2019. He’s been a member of the Orangeville Otters Swim Club for 11 years. He has also been a ski instructor at the Caledon Ski Club.
In 2019, Ben was named as a Shad Fellow and was awarded the Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award the following year.
He said the music cognition specialty program is unique as it provides students with a combined exposure to both cognitive neuroscience and music.
According to McMaster University’s Department of Psychology, Neuroscience & Behaviour website: Such training prepares students for interdisciplinary research into the cognitive psychology and cognitive neuroscience of music, as well as applied careers in audiology and music therapy.
“I do hope to apply to medical school after the completion of this degree,” Milone said.
But his time in Hamilton isn’t all about hitting the books. He said there’s a vibrant music scene at the university.
“I’ve already found a few pianos on campus and have put on some concerts for other students and new friends that I’ve made here,” he said. “I would love to be part of a quartet or trio playing either cello or piano.
“And I’m always open to any performance opportunities in Dufferin County.”