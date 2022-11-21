A Georgetown resident has hit the jackpot in OLG’s Lightning Lotto, winning $505,875.50 in prize. James Asselstine also won $4 on another one of his Lightning Lotto wins, bringing his total winnings to $505,879.50.
James, a 64-year-old Canada Post worker, said he is a regular lottery player. ‘I’ve won smaller amounts in the past, but this is my first major win. I like to play Lightning Lotto and Poker Lotto," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.
The father of two and grandfather of two said he stopped at the store to purchase his tickets and when he played his Lightning Lotto selection, the whole terminal shut down and the store clerk told him he won the jackpot.
"I couldn't believe it. It was amazing. I told my wife, and she didn't believe me at first. When she finally realized it was true, she was so excited and happy for me!"
James plans to do some home renovations and plan a trip with his wife. "This is surreal," he concluded.