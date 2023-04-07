NORTH HURON – Coun. Anita Van Hittersum pulled an item from the correspondence to North Huron council, requesting that they send a letter of support to the Ontario government for Bill 5 - Stopping Harassment and Abuse by Local Leaders Act.
Bill 5 is a private members bill initially introduced as a response to a sitting councillor in Ottawa who was able to seek re-election, even with outstanding claims of egregious sexual harassment, according to an enclosed pamphlet from “The Women of Ontario Say No.”
“Private Members’ Bills do not often get passed,” the pamphlet said. “They usually deal with an issue of public interest. In this instance, the bill has received all party support. It was introduced as Bill 260, then the legislature was prorogued when the federal election was called. It was then reintroduced as Bill 10, but died when the provincial election was called. It has since been introduced as Bill 5 and it is slated for its second reading in May 2023. This bill needs support from every avenue to become law.”
Bill 5 aims to hold municipally-elected leaders accountable for their actions regarding violence and harassment in the workplace, which is not happening now. “In fact, if a claim of egregious (the most severe) harassment is substantiated, the maximum penalty that can be imposed is three months without pay. But the councillor can retain their position, return to the workplace and seek re-election. This differs from any other workplace in the province, where not only are workplaces mandated to have violence and harassment in the workplace policies (Bill 168), these policies outline consequences for egregious violation, which includes termination.
“A fundamental, underlying principle of broadening diversity, equity and inclusion in politics rests on the assumption that the workplace is SAFE. This is currently not the case. As such, despite the most recent municipal elections in October, 2022, councillors currently can perpetrate the most egregious acts of harassment and keep their jobs.”
North Huron council agreed to send a letter supporting this bill, joining over 20 Ontario municipalities who have formally endorsed and communicated public support for Bill 5.