Ousted Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald is calling for her reinstatement and for the assembly to undergo a complete forensic audit, she said in a Facebook video last week.
In a five-minute video posted to the social media network, Archibald called on supporters to make sure a forensic audit of the national advocacy organization moved ahead.
“You can call or text or email your Chief and Council and you can ask for two things. One, that they reinstate me as National Chief and two, that they make sure that the forensic audit goes ahead,” she said in the video statement recorded in her car in a B.C. parking lot.
Archibald was voted out as the AFN National Chief last Wednesday, after more than a year of controversy involving her leadership.
There has been no indication how the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake voted on Archibald’s removal.
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer issued a statement on the topic but refused to say one way of the other how the MCK voted.
“I attended the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly on June 28, 2023 virtually. On the agenda was a resolution put forth by the First Nations in Assembly, to remove RoseAnne Archibald from the Board of the Assembly of First Nations and as National Chief. Due to the seriousness of the issue, deciding how to move forward was not to be taken lightly by any of the First Nation’s leadership at the AFN, including my own as a representative of Kahnawake. As leaders, it is our duty to ensure informed decision-making, while also protecting the integrity of collective interests, including the integrity of the organization (AFN),” Sky-Deer said. “I commend the leadership of the AFN for taking a very serious look into the situation by carrying out an investigation and providing the facts to the Chiefs before putting it up for decision. Due to the confidentiality of the individuals, and to ensure we continue fostering the integrity of the organization, it is for these reasons that we will not disclose the manner in which we voted in the resolution.”
At last July’s meeting of AFN chiefs, Archibald showed up despite having been temporarily suspended. A short while later, Archibald expressed her happiness at being vindicated after the chiefs voted down an emergency resolution to affirm her suspension.
In the video, Archibald claimed the “pushback” she has received from AFN staffers came because she tried to investigate corruption in the agency’s ranks.
“I don’t want to be reinstated because of my ego. I want to be reinstated because I have a sacred responsibility that I have to fulfill,” Archibald said. “What the chiefs did on June 28 is they ignored our ceremony, and ignored our tradition and just went ahead and did one of the most violent acts against an Indigenous, First Nation woman leader.”
Archibald was barred from the AFN’s AGM, which began Tuesday in Halifax, when she attempted to speak as a proxy for Hornepayne First Nation Chief Ron Kocsis. After several turns at the microphone, Archibald was removed from the assembly and barred from the proceedings.
“We want to get business done, we want decorum to be respected, heard,” said one of the meeting’s chairs. “It is very difficult to say but the decision is to refuse to admit proxy RoseAnne Archibald in this (general assembly).”
Archibald hinted last week that “lateral violence” against a female chief was to be credited with her ouster as AFN chief.
The AFN said the top post would remain vacant until a replacement could be selected from the AFN’s executive committee for the interim job. Then, a vote for a new national chief would be held at a special chiefs’ assembly in December.