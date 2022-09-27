Denis Lamothe, the Coalition Avenir Québec MNA for Ungava, says he will resume his campaign for the Oct. 3 provincial election following the death of his mother.
Last week, Lamothe announced he was stepping back from campaigning to be with his terminally ill mother, Lise Paquin. On Wednesday, he shared on social media that she had died.
“I would like to thank all the nursing staff at Maison Albatros de Trois-Rivières who took great care of my mother until the end of her life last Sunday,” he wrote in a Tweet.
“Thank you all, once again, for your kind words and your support and thank you to my team for all the work done in my absence.”
Lamothe said his campaign will resume over the weekend with visits to Villebois, Valcanton and Matagami.