The Grey Sauble Conservation Authority (GSCA) is inviting public input on its draft management plan for the popular Eugenia Falls Conservation Area.
GSCA is holding an Open House on the plan to gather public input on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Flesherston Kinplex (102 Highland Drive, Flesherton).
At the meeting, the public will have an opportunity to view the GSCA’s proposed future plans for the property and local residents can provide input on what they would like to see.
“We’re putting together a plan for the property with a 20-year vision,” said GSCA Manager of Conservation Lands Rebecca Anthony. “This is the first plan for Eugenia Falls and we’re hoping to get some public input.”
Anthony said GSCA acquired many of its properties in the 60s and 70s and there was funding available then to plan for the future. As time has passed, the plans have become outdated and GSCA is preparing for the future with the new plans. A plan was recently completed for Inglis Falls and next on the radar is Spirit Rock near Wiarton.
At the open house, GSCA staff will present the draft plan for the Eugenia Falls property.
“We’ll go through the historical features of the property, its strengths and weaknesses, projects we hope to implement over time and what we heard through a survey of the public,” she said.
The draft plan covers areas such as: infrastructure, education opportunities and environmental protection.
“We will focus and highlight the heritage aspects of the property. There is so much history there and we want to look at how to bring in Indigenous perspectives,” she said.
Anthony said proposed future projects at Eugenia Falls could include: improvements to the general flow of the property and visitor capacity, parking improvements, an expanded and more accessible trail network, improvements to the viewing areas for the falls and improved and expanded interpretive signage.
She also said there are historical features on the property including tunnels and the old power plant building that the GSCA would like to preserve.
“In general we want to make it more accessible and safer and look at how to make it a better user experience,” said Anthony.
GSCA has seen visits to its higher-profile properties increase over the past few years during the pandemic. Anthony said, for example, Inglis falls saw 19,000 cars visit in August of 2019 those numbers had increased to 22,000 in 2021 and 20,000 in 2022.
“Definitely the word is out, this is such a beautiful area,” she said.
The Open House is a chance for the public to share their ideas and thoughts about Eugenia Falls.
“Hopefully people are passionate and show up and have a lot of great ideas,” said Anthony.