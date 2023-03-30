The welding class at Charles Spencer High School is embracing technology and using it to teach welding in a unique new way.
Students are using augmented reality (AR) simulators to practice welding.
“This new technology is saving us time in the classroom and money on materials - plus students are gaining experience much faster than without the AR equipment," said Joe LaValley, Career and Technology Studies (CTS) teacher.
"Many students new to fabrication are intimidated by the sparks and noise that accompany the
work, and the simulators provide a realistic and engaging way to build confidence before attempting live GMAW (MIG) welding in our lab."
The equipment has enhanced student learning of welding by being able to deliver instant feedback on how they are doing and then provide corrections.
“I like how I can make mistakes and know it's okay,” said Noah, a Grade 10 student.
“The equipment gives me the confidence to try hard techniques.
“I am learning a lot."
The school has five simulators, which consist of a board, welding wand and software where students can choose a project then work on a touchscreen device or use a face mask with a built-in screen.
Chris Dextrase, Charles Spencer High School principal, says the demand for people with fabrication skills is high in Grande Prairie.
“Ultimately, these new experiences could be the beginning steps into a rewarding career," said Dextrase.
Funding for the simulators came in partnership with the Grande Prairie Public School Division Education Foundation.
"Our board was pleased to receive this funding application and immediately knew it would help a lot of students in the short term while having a long-lasting impact on the quality of the student experience," said Shaundra Siebert, executive director of the foundation.