A new report has found an increase in food bank use with a 64 percent increase in first-time visitors, and points to the lack of quality employment opportunities and disinvestments in essential social support programs as the drivers of this growth.
Feed Ontario’s 2022 Hunger Report has revealed that nearly 600,000 people accessed emergency food support last year, visiting more than 4.3 million times.
This is an increase of 15 percent and 42 percent respectively over pre-pandemic numbers from 2019, and the sixth consecutive year that food bank use has risen.
The report recognizes the impact that high inflation has had on food bank use in Ontario but points to decades of insufficient investments in quality jobs, the provincial social safety net, and affordable housing as the primary drivers of this growth.
“In looking at longstanding income security trends, data shows that it is harder for someone to break the cycle of poverty today than it was thirty or more years ago,” says Carolyn Stewart, Executive Director, Feed Ontario.
“Ontario’s once-strong employment sector and social safety net have been weakened by decades of cost saving measures that have put low-income families in increasingly more precarious positions.”
The 2022 Hunger Report details data that shows that a child born to the poorest Canadians in the 1980s is 22 percent more likely to remain in poverty as an adult than a child born in the same conditions in the 1960s.
While there are several complex considerations that contribute to this outcome, the report identifies a steady growth in low-wage and precarious jobs, cuts to the provincial and federal social safety nets, and a disinvestment in affordable housing that put thousands of Ontario families in financially precarious positions, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
When asked the reason for visiting a food bank, 45.8% cited cost of food, 13.2% cited cost of housing, and 9.9% cited low wages or not enough hours of work.
Food banks are working to meet the growing demand, however, there is a concern that the need in the province is starting to outpace the capacity of the provincial food bank network.
A recent survey of 140 food banks revealed that 2 out of 3 food banks have experienced a noticeable decrease in food donations whereas 1 in 5 food banks have not been able to purchase the same volume of food due to higher food prices.
Darren Yacub, a Halton resident who chose to be only identified with his first name, said that he relied on food banks regularly to keep his family fed as he was out of his job since early this year.
Formerly an electrical technician, Yacub said with the loss of savings he had over the year, he often wondered how many years would it take for him to get back to his normal life.
“Loss of job dries up all your savings, even if you get a job later on, it takes a long period of time to get back to where you were before”, he said, adding that he thought he would be relying on food support for a long time.