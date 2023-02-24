RCMP in northern Manitoba rescued three men in frigid and life-threatening temperatures last weekend.
RCMP said in a media release that on Feb. 18, around 4 p.m. their Nelson House detachment got a call about three men who were stranded out on the ice in the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN).
Around the time of the call, the weather in the northern Manitoba community was somewhere between -30 and -35C, according to RCMP, and the men were attempting to walk to a camp near Threepoint Lake, located approximately four kilometres south of NCN.
Officers were told that the three men, ages 36, 33 and 25, were trying to do the walk, but realized that they would not be able to make it to their destination and later back to NCN because of the extreme cold.
[caption id="attachment_714158" align="alignnone" width="640"] Two Nelson House RCMP officers set out on snowmobiles on Feb. 18 to rescue three men who were stranded out on ice in frigid and possibly life threatening temperatures in northern Manitoba. RCMP handout photo[/caption]
Two Nelson House RCMP officers set out on snowmobiles to rescue the three men, and RCMP said when they found them, two of them were not wearing the appropriate winter gear for the extreme cold in the area.
All three men were placed in toboggans and towed behind officer’s snowmobiles and taken to a nursing station for examination for possible frostbite-related injuries.
RCMP said one of the men was found to have more significant medical issues and was transported to Thompson hospital, where he was treated and has since been released.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.