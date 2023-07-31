MIDDLESEX COUNTY - Council reviewed and approved the necessary borrowing by-law for 2023. This approval will allow the borrowing of funds to be a maximum of $2,000,000. Cindy Howard, County Treasurer, explained during the last council meeting that county council is required to pass a by-law regarding the line of credit that Middlesex County has with the Bank of Nova Scotia. This credit serves to address the shortage of cash that may occur in September and February or for short-term financing of capital projects. It is important to know that the county only pays interest on the line of credit if it is utilized.
Furthermore, the report, presented by Howard, specifies two types of credit available to the county: 1) General Operating Purposes credit with an authorized amount of $2,000,00; and 2) credit cards with an authorized amount of $300,000. Regarding the second type, the county is currently using that limit and the finance department is responsible for managing the credit card process.
Finally, council approved the borrowing by-law requested. Council will be authorized to use the maximum amount allowed in credit and borrow a rate of prime minus 0.50% through a promissory note or bank acceptance.